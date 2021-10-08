EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts has announced its honorees for the 16th Annual w3 Awards, representing an international cross-section of the most innovative digital content creators spanning websites, marketing, video, mobile, social, and podcasts.
Project6 was among this year's winners, garnering distinctions for recent website design projects. Among the 3,000+ entries received by the Academy for the 2021 w3 Awards, Project6's website design for Finelite received a Silver award.
These honors join the eleven other w3 awards received by Project6, dating back to 2011. As the prestigious website design and development firm heads into 2022, it's clear that more award-winning work is on the horizon.
About the w3 Awards
The w3 Awards honor creative excellence on the web, and recognize the people behind award-winning sites, marketing programs, social content, mobile site/apps and online video. In honoring the best of the Web, the w3 Awards is the first major web competition to be accessible to the biggest agencies, the smallest firms, and everyone in between. Small firms are as likely to win as Fortune 500 companies and international agencies. Having just finished its fifteenth season, the w3 Awards received over 3,000 entries from Advertising agencies, PR Firms, Digital Agencies, In-house creative professionals, Web Designers, and Graphic Designers.
About Project6 Design, Inc.
Project6 is an award-winning design firm with expertise in education and nonprofit support needs. Services include branding, print collateral design, and web design and development for a diverse roster of clients such as eBay, Gap, Stanford University, Old Navy, The Siebel Foundation, and many others.
