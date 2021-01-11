SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProjectorCentral.com, "The World's Largest Projector Resource™," has released its annual Best of the Year list identifying the best projectors and screens reviewed last year.
The products below were culled by ProjectorCentral's expert editorial staff from the nearly 40 reviewed throughout 2020, and include everything from large venue commercial laser projectors to lamp-based home theater models and LED portables. They were selected for their high performance in their product class combined with innovation, exceptional value or both.
Following are the 2020 Best of Show Year Award winners. You can view the winning products and learn how each earned its award by visiting https://www.projectorcentral.com/ProjectorCentral-2020-best-of-the-year-awards.htm.
BenQ GS2 Smart Wireless LED Portable Projector
Intended Use: Portable Indoor/Outdoor Home Theater
BenQ TK850 4K Projector
Intended Use: Home Theater
BenQ LH710 Laser Projector
Intended Use: Business/Conference Room, Education
Christie Digital DHD1075-GS Laser Projector
Intended Use: Large Venue
Epson BrightLink 1485FI Interactive UST Laser Projector
Intended Use: Education/Classroom, Business/Conference Room
Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500 UST Laser Projector
Intended Use: Home Theater
Fujifilm FP-Z5000 Laser Projector
Intended Use: Retail, Museum, Specialty Applications
JVC DLA-NX5 D-ILA Projector
Intended Use: Home Theater
LG ProBeam BU50NST 4K Laser Projector
Intended Use: Business/Conference Room
Maxell MP-JW4001 Laser Projector
Intended Use: Education/Classroom, Business/Conference Room
NEC PA1004UL Laser Projector
Intended Use: Large Venue
Optoma CinemaX P2 UST Laser Projector
Intended Use: Home Theater
Optoma GT1090HDR Laser Gaming Projector
Intended Use: Home Theater, Gaming
Optoma ProScene ZU720T Laser Projector
Intended Use: Large Venue
Panasonic PT-LRZ35U LED Projector
Intended Use: Business/Conference Room, Education/Classroom, Home Theater
Panasonic PT-MZ16KL Laser Projector
Intended Use: Large Venue
Screen Innovations Slate 1.2 Zero Edge Pro Projection Screen
Intended Use: Home Theater, Business/Conference Room
Sony VPL-VW715ES SXRD Projector
Intended Use: Home Theater
Sony VPL-PHZ12 Laser Projector
Intended Use: Business/Conference Room, Retail, Museum
ViewSonic M2 LED Projector
Intended Use: Business/Conference Room, Home Theater
