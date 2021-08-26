CINCINNATI, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Projetech, a Gold IBM Business Partner, has just been named as a finalist for The Cincinnati Business Courier's annual Best Places to Work Awards. The awards program recognizes the leading organizations in the greater Cincinnati, Ohio area that rank the highest in the key areas of keeping their employees happy and engaged.
Selections of finalists were based on surveys completed by employees of each business with answers being verified by a third party, Quantum Workplace. Companies were scored on areas such as senior leadership, team effectiveness, work recognition, and benefits. This year's 66 finalists include a wide range of businesses that are making an impact across the Cincinnati area.
"Projetech's success and continued growth have only been possible because of our dedicated team of experts who always provide awesome service to our clients," said Steve Richmond, Projetech Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "These genuine and dedicated folks are what really make us a great place to work, and we're proud that they've recognized us for this award."
"We are extremely honored and excited that Projetech has been chosen as a finalist," said Debbie Herbers, Projetech President and Chief Operating Officer. "The fact that we were recognized because of direct feedback from our team makes it very special, as nothing could be more rewarding than knowing they feel valued and appreciated."
"At Projetech, we believe in a people-first mindset," said Bethany Burks, Projetech Human Resources Generalist. "We invest in our employees and have created an environment to keep our employees wanting to come to work every day. It is our employees' hard work and dedication that have made Projetech a leader in our industry."
The Cincinnati Business Courier will profile all the finalists with winners being announced in a special publication on October 1st, 2021.
About Projetech
Projetech offers IBM Maximo: the global standard in software for Enterprise Asset Management and maintenance. Since 1999, Projetech has been providing Maximo as a Service (MaaS) and served as a strategic business partner for clients in small to mid-sized businesses, government agencies, and Fortune 500 companies. Projetech is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization.
