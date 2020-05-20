CINCINNATI, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Projetech, a Gold Business Partner and global distributor of IBM Maximo via an as a Service model (MaaS) since 1999, today announced the launch of MORE, (Maximo Online Resources & Education), an online Maximo community. MORE is designed to be a one-stop shop for Maximo resources and information.
"After 20 years of partnering with Maximo subject-matter experts and supporting Maximo end users, we saw a need for a user-friendly, online hub where members can network and consume Maximo resources and expertise in real-time," said Steve Richmond, CEO of Projetech. "We are excited to be able to give back to the community by launching this holistic Maximo online learning and resources platform."
MORE is a fully moderated community for Maximo experts and end users which consists of educational materials such as blogs, videos, best practices, discussions and more. Additionally, members will be able to easily access current information about various Maximo user events across the globe. The community will be continuously improved based on member feedback.
All users of IBM Maximo are encouraged to join MORE. Whether you are a seasoned Maximo expert or someone just getting started, there will be information and resources available for all to fully reap the benefits of Maximo. To join MORE, visit https://moremaximo.com/.
About Projetech
Projetech, a Gold IBM Business Partner, offers IBM Maximo: the global standard in software for Enterprise Asset Management and maintenance. Since 1999, Projetech has been providing Maximo as a Service (MaaS), which allows clients to manage, maintain and scale their solution requirements while benefiting from flexible services and lower operating costs. Projetech is a strategic business partner for clients in small to mid-sized businesses, government agencies and Fortune 500 companies. Projetech takes threats to the availability, integrity and confidentiality of its clients' information seriously. As such, Projetech is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization. Learn more about Projetech at www.projetech.com.
