CINCINNATI, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Projetech, a Gold IBM Business Partner, today announced their newly acquired ISO 9001:2015 certification from the International Standards Organization. This certification specifies requirements and guidelines for a quality management system to help businesses and organizations be more efficient and improve customer satisfaction.
Maintaining consistency across all operational processes is crucial to avoiding risks and ensuring reliability in the delivery of services. Service providers must constantly seek opportunities to improve their offerings and monitor the operating system's performance to optimize client satisfaction while adhering to regulatory standards. Working with an ISO 9001-certified partner can put businesses at ease as they receive high-quality products and services along with continually improving processes that enable efficiency, reduce errors, and maintain a high service delivery standard.
As an IBM Maximo partner, Projetech prioritizes the security of its customers' data in the cloud and provides quality service by implementing industry best practices and conducting continuous internal audits. "Projetech has always strived to meet or exceed customers' needs and expectations. Obtaining the ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates our spirit of true partnership and commitment to customer focus and continual improvement of our processes. Our success depends upon our partners' and customers' success," said Julie Shaw, Projetech Director of Quality.
To get ISO 9001-certified, Projetech underwent and passed a rigorous audit. As a cloud service provider, this third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization demonstrates that Projetech has done its due diligence in continuously providing products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.
Projetech offers IBM Maximo: the global standard in software for Enterprise Asset Management and maintenance. Since 1999, Projetech has been providing Maximo as a Service (MaaS) and served as a strategic business partner for clients in small to mid-sized businesses, government agencies, and Fortune 500 companies. Projetech is an ISO/IEC 27001, 27017, & 9001 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization.
