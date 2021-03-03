ORLANDO, Fla., Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prolifics, a global digital transformation leader is proud to announce that we now can help enterprises manage their applications across multiple cloud environments with IBM Cloud Satellite. IBM Cloud Satellite, now generally available, enables clients to run IBM Cloud services on any cloud, on premises, in multicloud environments or at the edge – all delivered as a service. This flexibility will help bring cloud capabilities to where client data resides, in the environment of their choice, while focusing on consistency, user experience, and security.
With its open architecture, IBM Cloud Satellite builds on IBM's deep industry expertise and can help enterprises across a variety of industries including telecommunications, healthcare, banking, insurance, travel and transportation, transform into digital-first organizations. The need to modernize mission-critical workloads is intensifying. According to a recent IBM Institute for Business Value report, 74% of CEOs interviewed during the COVID-19 pandemic believe cloud computing will most help their organization deliver these results over the next 2-3 years. We see a cornerstone of this transformation is in edge computing. The continued proliferation of edge devices is expected to shift the amount of data that resides at the edge compared to within central data centers. As this transition takes place, IBM Cloud Satellite is designed to bring cloud services to where clients' data already resides -- and help them bridge to where they want to go.
Prolifics is part of IBM's ecosystem of partners fueling hybrid cloud deployments by helping clients modernize applications and manage workloads on infrastructure ranging from bare-metal to multicloud and everything in between using Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. IBM Cloud Satellite is engineered to give clients the flexibility to bring their applications to environments where their data resides while leveraging the security of IBM Cloud.
Satya Bolli, Prolifics Chairman & Managing Director, said, "Modernizing applications to enable our clients to become faster, more agile, and more creative is what we do. Deciding the right platform for the right application workloads is a critical part of the equation. We see IBM Cloud Satellite as a game changer for our clients who want an enterprise grade option to bring the convenience of a cloud experience into the control of their own data center."
Greg Hodgkinson, Prolifics Chief Technology Officer, said, "In the Prolifics Innovation Center, we've crafted more than 20 of our solutions using OpenShift and the Cloud Paks as our solution platform, ensuring flexible deployment models and simplified operations across cloud infrastructure. These solutions span verticals such as healthcare and banking, and horizontals such as data science, Hyperautomation, data privacy, DevOps and testing. IBM Cloud Satellite can help us deliver this solution platform as a service across an infrastructure of our client's choosing, enabling us to roll out our solutions with Cloud Paks quicker and more efficiently. We believe this will improve availability to users, free-up capacity in our client's operations team, and lower long-term cost of ownership."
For more information about Prolifics' role with Cloud Satellite, read IBM Cloud Satellite a Game Changer for Managing Cloud Services.
Prolifics is a global digital transformation leader with expertise in cloud, data and analytics, DevOps, digital business, and quality assurance across multiple industries.
