BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prolifiq today announced the latest updates to Prolifiq CRUSH, Prolifiq RELATIONSHIP MAP, and Prolifiq ACE on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers with new ways to have more flexibility when collaborating around cross-selling opportunities, visualize more robust org charts with in-depth Contact details in a Relationship Map, and get intelligent content usage insights.
Built 100% natively on the Salesforce Platform, CRUSH, RELATIONSHIP MAP, and ACE are currently available on AppExchange.
Prolifiq CRUSH
CRUSH is a key account management app that arms sales and customer success teams with valuable account intelligence that enables them to drive business.
New features for CRUSH include customizable opportunity lists that allow users to tailor how their deal data is organized and viewed, as well as more efficient way to upload records, refresh data, and filter information in the Cross-Sell Map.
Prolifiq RELATIONSHIP MAP
RELATIONSHIP MAP enables sales and customer success teams to bring their contacts to life across Salesforce Sales Cloud and Quip. Users can quickly identify champions, earmark supporters, flag blockers, and develop actionable insights to drive better decisions.
One major new addition is the ability to add lead cards to an account's relationship map. These cards represent leads on potential sales that can be easily converted to contact cards once the potential customer becomes an actual customer.
In addition, RELATIONSHIP MAP now makes it easier to find key information related to an account with the new "Search within Account" filter.
Prolifiq ACE
ACE is a digital content management app that enables sales and customer success reps to deliver marketing content that embraces the buyer's journey.
ACE has been upgraded with a new approval workflow in Management View that gives users more control over content uploads, more item visibility for approvals, and the ability to give other users permissions to approve items.
Approval status for each object can now be quickly viewed in the Content. Additionally, ACE can send email notifications when files are approved.
Comments on the News
- "We are thrilled that with this release, we are putting all of our native Salesforce apps into a better position to serve our customers who need to take a new approach to selling more, faster as the world continues to quickly change."
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 4,000 solutions, 7 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.
Additional Resources
● Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce
● Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce
● Become a fan of Prolifiq: https://www.facebook.com/PROLIFIQAPPS
● Follow Prolifiq on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PROLIFIQAPPS
● Follow Prolifiq on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/prolifiqapps
Salesforce, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
Additional Insight
Prolifiq is a leading Salesforce-first sales enablement company, pioneering native Salesforce account-based selling apps for key account management, relationship mapping, and digital content management. Designed exclusively for Salesforce, Prolifiq apps are easily customizable and install in minutes. Snap them in to quickly power up your sales process and accelerate deal velocity. For more information, visit prolifiq.ai.
Media Contact
Noah Dominick, Prolifiq, (888) 314-7005, media@prolifiq.ai
SOURCE Prolifiq