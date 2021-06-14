BEAVERTON, Ore., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prolifiq today announced it has updated Prolifiq CRUSH, Prolifiq RELATIONSHIP MAP, and Prolifiq ACE on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers with new ways to collaborate around cross-selling opportunities, visualize more robust org charts with in-depth Contact details in a Relationship Map, and get intelligent content usage insights.
Built 100% natively on the Salesforce Platform, CRUSH, RELATIONSHIP MAP, and ACE are currently available on AppExchange.
Prolifiq CRUSH
CRUSH is a key account management app that arms sales and customer success teams with valuable account intelligence that enables them to drive business.
CRUSH usability has been improved with several features designed to enhance the CROSS-SELL map function, which is designed to help customers explore white space within an account. These features include CROSS-SELL maps that can be pre-filled with account data; new types of non-quantifiable information that can be entered; and a new record creation capability without having to leave the CROSS-SELL map.
Additionally, customers can now leverage account teams to more efficiently manage their key account plans.
Prolifiq RELATIONSHIP MAP
RELATIONSHIP MAP enables sales and customer success teams to bring their contacts to life across Salesforce Sales Cloud and Quip. Users can quickly identify champions, earmark supporters, flag blockers, and develop actionable insights to drive better decisions.
RELATIONSHIP MAP has been upgraded to add a new search box that highlights search results in the map itself, as well as give the user more control over how relationship lines are displayed and drawn.
Customers can also now add users to maps as their own contact cards and organize them just like contacts.
Finally, customers can create entire copies of maps and all their content, start emails from the map by clicking the email address in a contact card, and create tasks for any contact card without leaving RELATIONSHIP MAP.
Prolifiq ACE
ACE is a digital content management app that enables sales and customer success reps to deliver marketing content that embraces the buyer's journey.
ACE now has two new features that allow users to automatically apply tags to uploads and view all uploaded files in one chart. The Management View window allows users to select multiple pieces of content, see the share history of a piece of content, and view which content is currently featured.
Users can also generate links directly from the user's favorite and featured lists for quick URL sharing.
Comments on the News
"We are thrilled that with this release, we are putting all of our native Salesforce apps into a better position to serve our customers who need to take a new approach to selling more, faster as the world continues to quickly change," said Prolifiq CEO Vrahram Kadkhodaian.
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 4,000 solutions, 7 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.
Additional Resources
- Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce
- Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce
- Become a fan of Prolifiq: https://www.facebook.com/PROLIFIQAPPS
- Follow Prolifiq on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PROLIFIQAPPS
- Follow Prolifiq on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/prolifiqapps
Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
About Prolifiq
Prolifiq is a leading Salesforce-first sales enablement company, pioneering native Salesforce account-based selling apps for key account management, relationship mapping, and digital content management. Designed exclusively for Salesforce, Prolifiq apps are easily customizable and install in minutes. Snap them in to quickly power up your sales process and accelerate deal velocity. For more information, visit prolifiq.ai.
Media Contact
Lauren Oscarson, Prolifiq, 888-314-7005, media@prolifiq.ai
SOURCE Prolifiq