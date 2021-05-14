BEAVERTON, Ore., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prolifiq Software Inc., a leader in sales enablement and revenue optimization technology, announces the appointment of Bill Weldon to its Board of Directors. Bill previously served as Chairman and CEO of global healthcare Company Johnson & Johnson, and brings a wealth of tremendous strategic expertise to the Board.
"We are excited to welcome Bill to our Board during an important time in Prolifiq's continued evolution," said Vrahram Kadkhodaian, chief executive officer of Prolifiq. "Bill is a recognized leader in the healthcare industry whose extensive commercial and corporate strategy experience will be instrumental as we execute on our vision of becoming the "go-to" indispensable sales enablement partner for Salesforce users. I personally look forward to learning from Bill and working closely with him," added Kadkhodaian.
Bill currently serves on the Boards of Directors of ExxonMobil, CVS, Fairfax Financial and HeartFlow, and is on the Board of Trustees of Quinnipiac University. Bill is a former director of JP Morgan Chase and The Chubb Corporation. Bill served as Chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson from 2002 to 2012.
"I am delighted to join the Prolifiq Board of Directors during this significant time in the evolution of the Company," said Bill Weldon. "I look forward to contributing to Prolifiq's future growth and success as the Company executes on its strategy."
About PROLIFIQ
PROLIFIQ is a leading sales enablement company, pioneering native Salesforce account-based selling for key account management, relationship mapping and digital content management that empower Salesforce-first teams to boost performance and become trusted customer advisors. Some of the world's leading brands choose PROLIFIQ to crush competitors and ace the customer experience. For more information, visit prolifiq.com.
