A course purpose built to walk both experts and beginners through a crash course on the best practices of account planning in the B2B selling space.
BEAVERTON, Ore., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prolifiq announced last week that it has launched a 5-part masterclass series around the subject of account planning.
This series is hosted by Prolifiq's VP of Sales, Jack Gallo, who walks through the core pillars of building an effective account planning strategy. Each video covers a different component of account planning, where an account planning term or strategy is first explained, and then broken down into either actionable items or questions viewers can ask their selling team.
"The reason for producing a comprehensive masterclass centered around account planning is that there's a general lack of understanding around the definition of the term," says Noah Dominick, demand generation manager at Prolifiq. "As my VP always says; you can ask 10 people what account planning means and get 10 different answers. We're trying to change that."
The entire masterclass is relatively short (the entire course can be watched in under 15 minutes), so it won't take half a day to get through. And yet, each video is filled with helpful tips on how to guide sellers into better account planning habits.
To watch the masterclass, just click here.
Prolifiq offers account planning tools native to the Salesforce CRM, this is another asset walking sellers through why account planning should be an everyday selling motion, and not just a quarterly meeting.
