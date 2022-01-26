BETTENDORF, Iowa, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProMax, maker of full front-end solutions for automotive dealers, today announced a strategic partnership with SpinCar, a global leader in digital automotive engagement and merchandising software. In conjunction with ProMax's award-winning CRM, SpinCar's Sales AI enables the companies' joint dealer-customers to automatically deliver instant personalized engagement and follow up to every incoming lead, increasing appointments and conversion rates.
"We are very excited to partner with the automotive leader in AI & machine learning," said ProMax COO Shane Born. "SpinCar's Sales AI engages shoppers by providing conversational dialogue via email and text, which intelligently answers even VIN-specific questions. This integration enables real-time flagging of leads to be turned over to the dealership staff, or to set the appointment directly in ProMax. As a longtime provider of BDC services we understand the challenges of both staffing and handling leads that come in after-hours. Sales AI is an excellent solution to augment our efforts not only with its quick, consistent, and professional initial contact, but also by enabling dealers to focus on engaged shoppers versus chasing leads that have gone dark for weeks."
With the majority of the vehicle buying process now online, automotive dealers need solutions that can effectively engage and nurture the growing influx of digital leads. Using natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML) and automated communication protocols, Sales AI's industry-leading conversational AI automatically engages every incoming lead with human-like conversational dialogue via SMS/text and email. By integrating seamlessly with ProMax's CRM platform, Sales AI can automatically schedule appointments, send calendar reminders and update lead details in real time for dealers with no need for human intervention.
"Continued labor shortages and inventory constraints in a high-demand market mean auto retailers must maximize efficiency while enhancing their omnichannel buying experience. But many dealers still struggle to effectively manage the many inbound leads and inquiries they receive. Delayed response times, incomplete replies and inconsistent follow-up create lost opportunities dealers can't afford," said Devin Daly, CEO and Co-Founder of SpinCar. "Sales AI augments dealership productivity and results by delivering exceptional always-on engagement and a true conversational experience that moves shoppers efficiently through the sales process. We're thrilled to partner with ProMax, a leading automotive software provider, to bring the industry's best conversational AI to dealerships across the nation."
ProMax's Shane Born and SpinCar's Devin Daly will be hosting a joint webinar "A.I. and the Future of Your Dealership" highlighting the synergy of the two platforms on February 3rd at 10:00am CST. For more information go to https://www.promaxunlimited.com/webinars/ai-and-the-future/index.html
ABOUT PROMAX
Founded in 1994, ProMax is an industry-leading SaaS provider of fully integrated front-end solutions for retail auto dealers across the U.S. From award-winning CRM/ILM and Desking/Leasing modules, to industry-first Compliance solutions and Pre-Screen products, to Lead Generation, Inventory, Dealer Websites, and more, ProMax solutions are used by thousands of automotive dealerships nationwide.
Learn more about ProMax at https://www.promaxunlimited.com.
ABOUT SPINCAR
SpinCar offers automotive dealers, wholesalers, OEMs and third-party marketplaces the industry's most advanced platform for digital merchandising. The company's suite of products build trust between buyers and sellers by bringing the physical showroom experience to shoppers wherever and whenever they want. SpinCar's proprietary shopper behavioral data and digital technology applications enable vehicle sellers to deliver hyper-personalized interactions across the entire buying journey. To date, the company has delivered more than 2 billion shopper interactions across more than 40 countries. To learn more about SpinCar, visit SpinCar.com.
