POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global ransomware attacks saw a massive increase of 485% in 2020 versus 2019. Ransomware attacks are where criminals encrypt all of the data on the network and demand payment in exchange for the decryption key. It has grown more dangerous than ever before. It is now fairly obvious that becoming a ransomware target is no longer an 'if', but rather a 'when' presumption.
In 2020, Ransomware costs are approached $20 billion in all businesses with the average ransomware payment demand was $233,817 per attack. Research shows that 1 in 5 SMB businesses were targeted by ransomware attacks.
In November 2020, two of Promero's application cabinets hosted at separate tier 1 data center providers were hacked by Mount Locker ransomware. The ransom note demanded 30 Bitcoins -- by today's rate, worth over $1.7 Million. It took hundreds of man-hours and more than 7 days to restore and re-install the applications that were encrypted.
'We never paid the ransom and I've extremely gratefully to our staff that worked tireless to bring this business unit back online,' stated Gregg Troyanowski, president of Promero. "I never thought it could happen to us. Nor did I realize how expensive and tedious it was to successfully restore a relatively small network."
Troyanowski wanted to do something to help businesses protect against the increase in cyber-attacks, network breaches and ransomware exploits.
After the Mount Locker event, Promero launch PromeroMDR. PromeroMDR provides -- absolutely at no charge or obligation for any business -- a free network security assessment and an email exposure report.
"Small to medium size businesses typically don't have the IT staff or security experience to deal with today's digital war and these cyber criminals," stated Troyanowski. "We're happy to provide the two reports for free. To be clear, the customer can use the reports to understand the potential vulnerability and take care of it themselves. Or we can help if needed. '
