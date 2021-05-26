LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Absorption Pharmaceuticals, creator of Promescent®, the leading doctor-recommended and clinically proven OTC lidocaine delay spray, recently launched their "Ask a Doctor" portal, a feature on their website where customers can ask questions to the brand's newly appointed medical advisory board.
Introduced in early February 2021, Promescent's Medical Advisory Board provides additional perspectives and years of board-certified expertise to customers, while advising product development strategy and leading medical outreach initiatives. The renowned urologists include the Chair of Promescent's Medical Advisory Board Dr. Laurence Levine, Dr. Faysal Yafi, Medical Director of the Department of Urology's Men's Health Program at UC Irvine and Dr. Rachel Rubin, a Urologic Surgeon who specializes in the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Rounding off the board are Clinical Assistant Professor at NYU Medical Center, Dr. Jed Kaminestky, and Dr. Wayne Hellstrom, Professor of Urology and Chief of Andrology at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, and former President of the Sexual Medicine Society of North America and the International Society of Sexual Medicine.
Promescent's Medical Advisory Board will be available through the company's "Ask a Doctor" submission form and corresponding column. Members of the board answer submitted questions in informative articles that are included in the portal's directory.
Topics already featured on the page include:
- Will Edging Help Me Last Longer In Bed?
- What Types Of Lube Can I Use With Condoms?
- Why Do Men Fall Asleep After Sex?
"We are absolutely thrilled to have such renowned experts speak on these topics and educate our audience. We look to our medical board to help us understand the biggest concerns among men and women and how we, as a trusted name, can create solutions. Already the medical board has been an asset in ensuring transparency. The Ask-a-Doctor Portal allows us to offer our customers the same informed opinions that we rely on," says Jeff Abraham, CEO of Promescent®. "We hope the anonymous portal encourages our customers to feel comfortable seeking advice while the forum-like answers allow everyone to access this invaluable information."
The Ask-A-Doctor portal debuted on Promescent's website this month. Anyone can submit questions via Promescent.com/blogs/Ask-a-Doctor. Answers to questions aligning with the board's expertise will be posted on Promescent's website every two weeks.
"The entire board is delighted for the opportunity Promescent has created for us to share our expertise. We're all eager to see the next round of questions; along with getting to interact with customers, we're excited to see what everyone is most curious or even confused about," adds Promescent's Medical Advisor since 2013, Dr. Levine, a recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award from the Sexual Medicine Society of North America.
Additionally, advisory members meet quarterly to contribute their professional expertise to Promescent's continued product expansion along with strategizing ways to increase awareness among medical professionals about the unique solutions the brand offers for common sexual concerns.
About Promescent
Promescent® is a world-renowned wellness company emphasizing the role of sexual health in overall wellbeing. Beginning with a clinically-tested and doctor-recommended fast-absorption lidocaine male delay spray, Promescent has grown their line of wellness products aimed at enhancing intimacy, sexual health, performance and confidence.
About Absorption Pharmaceuticals
Absorption Pharmaceuticals is the maker of Promescent®, a lidocaine spray made with careful consideration for the people who use it. This privately held company was founded in 2011 and has seen tremendous growth within the U.S. and internationally.
