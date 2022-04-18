Promptly LLC announced today that Allscripts has certified the Promptly Patient Experience Suite as part of the Allscripts Developer Program.
COLTS NECK, N.J., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Promptly LLC announced today that Allscripts has certified the Promptly Patient Experience Suite as part of the Allscripts Developer Program. The Promptly Patient Experience Suite is an innovative solution that enables Allscripts Practice Management™ users to automate manual processes throughout the patient journey, support practices impacted by staffing shortages, and be the catalyst for an exceptional patient experience.
With the integration into Allscripts PM platform, the Promptly Patient Experience Suite delivers one of the leading comprehensive web-based patient experience solutions. No matter the patient's comfort level with technology, the Promptly Patient Experience suite provides efficiency enhancements for critical areas of the practice including scheduling, payment collections, patient in-take forms, insurance eligibility, check-in, and more.
Promptly Patient Experience Suite Features:
- Appointment Request Decision Tree- an innovative appointment scheduling tool for patients and staff
- Text-to-Pay Messaging- accelerate payment collection, improve revenue cycle, and reduce paper costs
- Patient Cost Estimator- provide accurate out-of-pocket costs while affirming contracted rates
- Patient Recall & Reactivation- automated messaging with tracking tools to bring patients back to the practice
- Automated Waitlist- keep the schedule full by automatically filling canceled appointments to meet demand
"Joining the Allscripts Developer Program and new App Expo will enable Promptly to help Allscripts clients looking to grow their practice while also ensuring that their patients and staff expectations are being met." said Dr. Anish Kapur, President & Founder, Promptly LLC. "Our mission is to provide an automation solution that is adaptable to meet our partners' needs and be proactive to changes within the market. Furthermore, our team's focus on support is an integral part of the relationships we have developed with our practices and their feedback is the key to further enhancement of our robust platform."
The Allscripts Developer Program (ADP) offers both proprietary and FHIR® enabled APIs to connect third-party applications, devices, and other innovative healthcare technologies with Allscripts products. Find more information about the Promptly Patient Experience Suite on the Allscripts App Expo. Health IT developers can create a free account at https://developer.allscripts.com to access the Allscripts Open APIs and start building or connecting new innovations for Allscripts users.
About Promptly Patient Experience Suite
Promptly is a comprehensive web-based patient experience and automation suite designed for medical practices to enhance patient touchpoints, accelerate patient payments and automate processes to support your team while combating staffing shortages.
