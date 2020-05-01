ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProNexus LLC, a non-attest finance and accounting firm, today announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Program. With NetSuite, ProNexus will help its customers take advantage of a powerful cloud ERP platform to gain the visibility and control needed to unlock growth and take their businesses to the next level.
"NetSuite provides our high-growth clients with the real-time data they need to improve decision-making," said Rafael Vidal, CPA, founder and president, ProNexus LLC. "After evaluating all the cloud-based solutions in the marketplace, NetSuite was by far the best choice. By joining the program, we will be able to leverage our extensive experience providing accounting services to promote, implement, and customize NetSuite to our clients in the financial services and banking, healthcare, nonprofit, and manufacturing industries."
By joining the program, ProNexus is able to leverage its extensive experience to promote, implement, and tailor NetSuite to its clients across numerous industries served. The NetSuite Solution Provider Program provides access to a comprehensive portfolio of enablement and entitlement activities, which helps NetSuite partners to grow quickly and unlock new revenue opportunities. NetSuite partners can leverage every aspect of the suite, including ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce. As part of the program, ProNexus is also joining the NetSuite SuiteLife initiative. SuiteLife helps accelerate partner onboarding and provides multiple layers of engagement and support, as well as access to NetSuite best practices.
"We are pleased to welcome ProNexus to our Solution Provider Program and SuiteLife initiative," said Craig West, VP of Channel Sales, Oracle NetSuite. "We look forward to working with the team at ProNexus to leverage their expertise to accelerate growth for ProNexus and create mutual success for our future customers."
About NetSuite Solution Provider Program
The NetSuite Solution Provider Program allows NetSuite partners to take advantage of the growing demand for cloud ERP to expand their businesses. As part of this program, partners have access to strategic practice planning, in-person and on-demand training across functional areas, and assets and best practices to support the entire customer acquisition and success lifecycle. In addition, the robust cloud platform delivered by NetSuite, which includes ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce, enables partners to grow quickly. As a NetSuite partner, organizations will spend less time solving technology issues and more time solving business issues to help their customers grow.
About ProNexus
ProNexus, LLC (www.pronexusllc.com) is a non-attest finance and accounting firm that offers scalable, customized Finance, Accounting, and IT solutions and consulting services from strategy and leadership to project execution. ProNexus supports the offices of the C Suite using a unique blend of engagement models:
- Consulting - assess needs, make recommendations, and deliver results;
- Projects – support CEOs, CFOs, CIOs to accomplish critical projects;
- Outsourcing/Co-Sourcing - Internal Audit, Tax, Accounting, PMO;
- Interim Management - CFOs, CIOs and more;
- Staff Augmentation - to support the CFO or CIO organizations;
- Retained Search - Finance & Accounting, IT, Sales/Marketing, Operations, HR, Legal.
ProNexus can assist any business including those facing challenges, or in transition, whether it's rapid growth, mergers, acquisitions or exit, integration, turnaround, building infrastructure, compliance, systems optimization, improving performance, bridging a gap in leadership or skill set, or simply augmenting staff to maintain productivity.
Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call Kaitlin Alfvin at 585-662-2201, or email kalfvin@pronexusllc.com.