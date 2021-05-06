CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProNvest, a leading WealthTech company that provides financial wellness and managed account solutions, today announced that Greg Clark and Ross K. Brown have joined the firm to focus on business development. In their new roles, Mr. Clark will focus on new provider and recordkeeping platform distribution opportunities while Mr. Brown will be building new distribution partner relationships with broker-dealers and financial intermediaries.
Mr. Clark, who was previously the head of retirement sales at FIS, has more than 30 years of experience delivering results in global wealth and retirement services. He is a Certified Retirement Services Professional (CRSP) and a former executive board member of the Society of Professional Administrators and Record Keepers (SPARK). He has held senior roles in the retirement divisions at AIG, OneAmerica, and SunGard. Mr. Clark earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
"I have been watching ProNvest from the sidelines for years, and I've been impressed with their offering and commitment to financial advisors," said Mr. Clark. "My past experience is a perfect fit for the role, and I'm eager to get started."
Prior to joining ProNvest, Mr. Brown was Vice President of Business Development at Pershing's Retirement Plan Network, where he was responsible for driving adoption of the firm's retirement custody platform among their broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) clients. Mr. Brown has more than 20 years of retirement industry experience. He spent the bulk of his career at ExpertPlan, which was acquired by Ascensus in 2012, where he spearheaded retirement plan sales and oversaw institutional relationships. Mr. Brown received his Bachelor's degree in communications and his Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University.
"ProNvest's unique managed account technology has demonstrated their strong commitment to helping financial advisors continue to grow their assets under management and supporting the fiduciary needs of their retirement plan clients," said Mr. Brown. "I'm excited to be a part of this talented, growing team."
"Hiring Greg and Ross are a key part of our strategic plan, as they will be focused on driving growth opportunities," said ProNvest CEO Jay Jumper. "Both gentlemen bring impressive backgrounds, relationships, and industry experience, and we are thrilled to have them as a part of ProNvest's growing team."
About ProNvest
ProNvest is an industry-leading managed account solution helping defined-contribution plan participants with professional account management and custom retirement planning. ProNvest matches innovative technology with money management to make investing intuitive for long-term investors. Partnering with plan providers and advisors across the country, ProNvest works to provide comprehensive retirement planning solutions, advice, and managed account services to plan participants. For more information about ProNvest, please visit http://www.pronvest.com.
