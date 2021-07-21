CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProNvest, a retirement planning and investment management service headquartered in Chattanooga, today announced it has launched Future Capital, a fintech platform designed to unlock access to defined contribution assets for key partners, including advisors, banks, broker dealers, credit unions and insurance companies.
Future Capital is a natural evolution of ProNvest's offering, representing a move towards non-integrated account management. Offering a unique suite of tools, the platform provides financial professionals the ability to offer investment management services to their clients and eliminates the need for partners to have a recordkeeper integration or plan sponsor relationships to do so.
"Future Capital is designed to help financial professionals around the country unlock assets that they've never had access to before," said Jay Jumper, founder and CEO of ProNvest and Future Capital. "401(k)s and other defined contribution accounts offer a unique opportunity to identify new revenue streams, as well as retain clients who might have looked for outside solutions to managing these accounts."
Jay sees this mission as making a big impact with advisors and other financial service companies, providing a host of benefits to other areas of their business as well. When clients use Future Capital, organizations can identify opportunities to convert them on other products and services through the information they provide.
Mr. Jumper concluded, "Future Capital is bringing a truly scalable retirement planning solution to businesses around the country. Our mission is to change how organizations and advisors look at defined contribution accounts and help them generate additional business opportunities."
For more information about Future Capital, please visit http://www.futurecapital.com.
About Future Capital
Future Capital was designed to help Americans plan and invest for retirement. The platform is used by advisors and other industry partners to unlock access to client defined contribution accounts through a scalable, plug-and-play platform that requires no recordkeeper integrations or plan sponsor relationships. Future Capital is a product of ProNvest, Inc., a registered investment advisor founded by CEO Jay Jumper and headquartered in Chattanooga, TN. For more information, please visit http://www.futurecapital.com.
About ProNvest
ProNvest is an industry-leading managed account solution helping defined-contribution plan participants with professional account management and custom retirement planning. ProNvest matches innovative technology with money management to make investing intuitive for long-term investors. Partnering with plan providers and advisors across the country, ProNvest works to provide comprehensive retirement planning solutions, advice, and managed account services to plan participants. For more information about ProNvest, please visit http://www.pronvest.com.
