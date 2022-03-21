CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Trust now has access to ProNvest's full suite of participant based fiduciary solutions including customized and personalized investment models, enrollment support, retirement education and financial wellness assistance.
ProNvest delivers a unique value proposition relative to other managed account providers by leveraging a high-touch participant engagement and service model. This model is proving to drive superior engagement and adoption results over historical managed account penetration. ProNvest's holistic approach combines personal coaching and learning tools with a goals-based planning process. Through this planning process ProNvest acts as a referral partner, unlocking access to outside assets and helping advisors grow their wealth businesses. This is very much in line with the goal of American Trust in delivering additional value to advisors, further solidifying their position as a provider of choice.
"The ability to deliver personalized advice through a managed account solution is a game changer for driving participant success and client satisfaction" - Micah DiSalvo, Chief Revenue Officer for American Trust."
"We are excited about our partnership with American Trust to deliver a comprehensive managed account solution," said Greg Clark, Senior Vice President of ProNvest. "We're confident that our retirement planning technology, high-touch participant services and professional investment management will help American Trust further enhance the value they bring to plan participants, plan sponsors, and advisors that they serve."
About ProNvest
ProNvest is an industry-leading participant managed account solution helping defined contribution plan participants with professional account management and custom retirement planning. ProNvest matches innovative technology with money management to deliver a highly personalized, goals-based savings experience that promotes good outcomes for investors. Partnering with plan providers and advisors across the country, ProNvest works to provide comprehensive retirement planning solutions, advice, and managed account services to plan participants. For more information about ProNvest, please visit http://www.pronvest.com
About American Trust
American Trust is a leading, full-service provider of retirement plan solutions to advisors serving the small- and mid-sized plan market. With offices across the U.S., American Trust leverages a modern technology stack to offer innovative, high-quality recordkeeping and trust and custody services. AT Retirement Services is a subsidiary of EdgeCo Holdings. For more information, visit http://www.americantrust.com.
