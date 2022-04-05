The Work Number is the industry-leading, centralized commercial repository of income and employment information in the U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortress, a real estate technology firm that creates property management software solutions for multi-family and commercial property owners and operators, announces the expansion of its workflow solutions through its newest integration with The Work NumberⓇ from Equifax. The Work Number is the industry-leading, centralized commercial repository of income and employment information in the U.S. Through this partnership, The Work Number will help affordable housing properties across the country save time and money.
"With Fortress, we aim to make the lives of property managers and owners easier by creating a core property management software with everything in one place," said Fortress Founder and CEO Kerri Davis. "We're grateful to bring automated income and employment verification and other solutions to the country's critical affordable housing communities through our integration with The Work Number. We are focused on creating robust and embedded integrations as we continue to improve our platform."
How It Works
When affordable housing properties need to verify potential tenants, they look for solutions like The Work Number to instantly pull employment and income records. This integration allows on-site teams to submit income verification screenings and receive results within seconds, which is a time-saver since the alternative requires having to obtain this information manually from applicants.
The Work Number integration utilizes a Social Service Verification (SSV) screening function. When this feature is active, affordable housing property managers and owners have the ability to screen each leaseholder's employment records and can drill down on specific paystub details for each record through a second screening submission. This can help the property determine if this applicant is eligible and meets income requirements to rent a home.
Why It Works So Well
The qualification process can be expensive for affordable housing properties. Each screening costs a fee. This integration may result in more qualified renters since the income verification comes directly from employers, potentially saving time and money for each property. In addition, The Work Number will leverage better and more efficient workflows for each request with the following key features:
- Permissions: Administrators on the platform can use permissions to help control costs and limit access to the appropriate team members.
- Documentation and Result Visibility: When screenings occur, results are automatically displayed, and a report is matched to the appropriate tenant profile for reference and compliance purposes. With Affordable Screening Benefits, income verification is a required step for affordable housing certifications and needs to be pulled consistently within certain timeframes. Since the results remain in the tenant profile with the date of last screening, users can quickly determine if a "re-screen" needs to be completed, which prevents "over-screening" and saves money for the property.
- Reporting: A report can be pulled for any date range and will display summary information, a breakdown of the screenings that occurred, and total screening cost for that timeframe.
The Fortress team is also developing an integration with The Work Number to offer its users income and employment verification for market-rate applications in addition to affordable households. For more information on Fortress and its property management solutions, visit FortressTech.net.
About Fortress:
Fortress is a core property management software product created on the basis that property management software should be easy, transparent and informative. Existing property management platforms are outdated, lack proper support and require a computer science degree and a deep bank account to fully understand. Fortress recovers lost time and money through in-system training, support from the perspective of a property management company and real-time data for immediate knowledge and action. Fortress is based in Nashville, Tennessee. To learn more, visit fortresstech.net.
