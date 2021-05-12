ADELAIDE, Australia, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prophecy International (ASX:PRO), has today announced the acceptance of the company's flagship cybersecurity solution Snare into the 2021 Australian Defence Sales Catalogue. Produced by Australian Military Sales (AMS), the Australian Defence Sales Catalogue showcases selected products and services from Australian defence industry and Australian Defence Force (ADF) surplus equipment available for sale under government-to-government arrangements.
The role of AMS is to support Australian sovereign capability and military sales programs through the planning and execution of international government-to-government transfer of:
- Australian Defence Organisation materiel
- Australian-origin sensitive technology
- Products and services of Australian defence industry
Selection for the catalogue by AMS means that Snare's log management solutions - originally designed for Australian defence and military purposes by defence personnel - passed strict requirements by the Australian Defence Organisation and will join 214 Australian defence industry companies with world-leading products and services available for sale under government-to-government arrangements.
Snare's centralized log management, threat detection, and analytics solution is used across the defence and military market in Australia, USA, UK, and in the Middle East.
"Prophecy is proud that the sovereign cyber capability of Snare has been recognized by the Australian Defence Export Office and we are proud to be exporting Australian innovation to the world", CEO Brad Thomas said.
The fifth edition of the Catalogue was released by the Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price on 7 May 2021.
About Prophecy International Holdings Limited
Prophecy International Holdings Limited is a listed Australian company (ASX:PRO) that has been operating globally since the 1980s. More recently the focus at Prophecy has been on growing the eMite and Snare lines of business. eMite service intelligence platform combines analytics, correlation, capacity, and performance, availability, and SLA management into a single, out of the box solution to provide customers with real time insight. The Snare product suite is a highly scalable platform of security products designed to find, filter and forward event log data. Snare log sources include Windows, flat files, databases, Linux, Mac, and Solaris with coverage for desktops and servers.
Prophecy operates globally from Adelaide and Sydney in Australia, London in the United Kingdom and in Denver, USA.
Visit prophecyinternational.com.
