DENVER, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brad Thomas, CEO of the Australian-based software development company Prophecy International (ASX:PRO), has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Thomas was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Brad Thomas into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Brad has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Brad will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Brad Thomas will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"This is an exciting opportunity to have an impact on a world stage by collaborating and sharing knowledge with other leaders. I look forward to working with other members to advance both cyber security and customer experience. As a cyber vendor with over 4000 customers it's great to be able to share our knowledge and help other around the globe and to further advance Prophecy as a leader in these areas," Thomas said.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT PROPHECY INTERNATIONAL
Prophecy International Holdings Limited is a listed Australian company (ASX:PRO) that has been operating globally since the 1980s. More recently the focus at Prophecy has been on growing the eMite and Snare lines of business. eMite service intelligence platform combines analytics, correlation, capacity, and performance, availability, and SLA management into a single, out of the box solution to provide customers with real time insight. The Snare product suite is a highly scalable platform of security products designed to find, filter and forward event log data. Snare log sources include Windows, flat files, databases, Linux, Mac, and Solaris with coverage for desktops and servers.
Prophecy operates globally from Adelaide and Sydney in Australia, London in the United Kingdom and in Denver, USA. Visit http://www.prophecyinternational.com.
Media Contact
Paige Montgomery, Prophecy International, +1 (720) 646-0442, pmontgomery@prophecyinternational.com
Brad Thomas, Prophecy International, bthomas@prophecyinternational.com
SOURCE Prophecy International