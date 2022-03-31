Prophecy joins IBM & McAfee-founded cybersecurity coalition on a mission to help simplify the threat lifecycle
ADELAIDE, Australia, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prophecy International (ASX:PRO), a global software distributor with products in the cybersecurity and business intelligence markets, has joined the Open Cybersecurity Alliance (OCA). An OASIS Open Project, OCA is a global community founded by IBM and McAfee with the mission to build an open ecosystem where cybersecurity products interoperate without the need for customized integrations, simplifying integration across the threat lifecycle.
Prophecy joins these organizations committed to solving the costly problem of siloed cyber tools and products: IBM, McAfee, Center for Internet Security, Copado, Cydarm, Cyware, EclecticIQ, F5 Networks, Rapid7, SafeBreach, sFractal Consulting, Tenable, Tenzir, ThreatQuotient, Visua, VMware, Cyberreason, and SAIC.
"Our decision to join the OCA goes hand-in-hand with our own mission to improve the cyber posture of our customers worldwide and to ensure that our products are supporting the growth and evolution of the global cybersecurity community," says Prophecy International CEO and OCA Project Governing Board Member Brad Thomas. "We are excited to be a part of a coalition that is doing some of the most important work the global cyber community has ever produced. Our participation with OCA will greatly benefit our own cyber practices, which will in-turn benefit our customers across the world."
"We're pleased that Prophecy International has joined as a sponsor of the OCA to support improving product interoperability across security tools and teams," said Chet Ensign, OASIS Chief Technical Community Steward. "A trusted global software distributor, Prophecy joins a growing list of global cybersecurity leaders who are working to create an open cybersecurity ecosystem. We welcome Prophecy's cybersecurity expertise, which will serve to further strengthen the OCA community."
While there are several other cybersecurity coalitions that focus on sharing threat intelligence and best practices, OCA is the only global coalition that is focusing bringing the benefits of open source code to the security landscape.
The current projects being led by OCA include:
- Kestrel
- STIX Shifter
- Posture Attribute Collection and Evaluation (PACE)
Currently, members of Prophecy International's leadership team are participating with OCA and OCA members on the Zero Trust Architecture and STIX Shifter initiatives. This is a part of the company's efforts to continuously improve and update its cybersecurity solution Snare to help government, military, and defense agencies and organizations worldwide meet evolving state-mandated cyber requirements.
Snare is a a leading centralized log management solution designed and built for military and defense. Snare is adopted globally by government, military, and defense agencies as well as the global Fortune 2000.
About Open Cybersecurity Alliance
The Open Cybersecurity Alliance brings together vendors and end-users to create an open cybersecurity ecosystem where products can freely exchange information, insights, analytics, and orchestrated response. OCA supports commonly developed code and tooling and the use of mutually agreed upon technologies, data standards, and procedures. The OCA is governed under the auspices of OASIS Open, which offers projects a path to standardization and de jure approval for reference in international policy and procurement. https://opencybersecurityalliance.org/
About Prophecy International Holdings Limited
Prophecy International (ASX:PRO) – a Stock Exchange-listed company – is known internationally for innovative software. Prophecy International designs & develop software and brings those solutions to the world through our global business partner channel in each of our territories – in America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia/Pacific. prophecyinternational.com
