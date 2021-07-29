MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prophix Software, a global leader in mid-market Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, announced today its Virtual Summit will take place September 21-23, 2021. With a theme of "IMPACT," the Virtual Summit will bring together visionaries, future-forward CFOs, up-and-coming leaders, and Prophix experts to discuss the transformation of FP&A and solutions to conquer common finance challenges.
With a broader focus on transforming FP&A, the Prophix Virtual Summit will welcome all finance leaders at various stages of organizational maturity. Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in interactive sessions that focus on the latest product innovations, hands-on learning, and engaging thought leadership. Prophix's IMPACT will focus on a wide range of FP&A topics, including tips for "future proofing" your business, the utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in finance, and beyond.
One session, led by Prophix's Jasmine Dorsett, will focus on shifting to the cloud and how Prophix customers can successfully migrate their business. The session will look specifically at preparation tactics, training and support throughout the entire cloud migration process. Another session, led by Prophix Director of Product Marketing Wayne Slater, will be centered on the convergence of CPM software and AI technology. During the session, Slater will look at how AI technologies are transforming the way we look at FP&A and how customers can leverage Prophix's Virtual Financial Analyst. For a look at the full agenda, please see here.
"These past 18 months have taught us the value of rapid and iterative scenario planning, budgeting, and financial forecasting to ensure business success. To meet these goals, organizations are increasingly relying on advanced CPM software to automate a variety of processes that have too long been manual and error-prone," said Alok Ajmera, CEO and President of Prophix. "Our Prophix Summit presents a unique opportunity for the finance community to come together, share best practices and understand the role of digital transformation of finance in driving business growth and competitive advantage."
