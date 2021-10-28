MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prophix Software, a global leader in mid-market Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, announced today Susan Gershman, Chief Customer Innovation Officer, has been named to The Software Report's list of "Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2021." The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS list is an annual award recognizing women who have demonstrated admirable leadership across a variety of roles within the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry.
"With a deep understanding of Prophix's SaaS-based technology, combined with her customer-driven focus and expertise, Susan has been an invaluable asset in identifying opportunities for growth and increased value for both Prophix and its customers over the past year," said Alok Ajmera, president and CEO of Prophix. "We're thrilled to congratulate Susan on this very well-deserved honor."
Recognized as an experienced leader in the enterprise SaaS industry across multiple verticals, including finance and accounting, Gershman joined the Prophix Senior Leadership Team in October 2020 to provide a concentrated focus on customer experience and success. In this role, Gershman is responsible for overseeing customer experience and relationships across all aspects of Prophix's business and products. Her passion for enabling customer success with a focus on business outcomes and value is evident in Prophix's industry-leading NPS score and over 100% customer retention rate.
The Women Leaders in SaaS awardees are recognized for their performance within their roles, their ability to foster innovation and growth, and their expertise in SaaS solutions. These individuals have made profound contributions in strategy, operations, marketing, human resources, business development, and other areas. Their insight and guidance continues to spur new initiatives, mobilize funding, and leverage strategic partnerships, in turn allowing their companies to thrive. Dedicated to inclusivity and diversity in the workplace, the women recognized have served as advocates for women in tech and have stood out as role models pushing forth a bold new agenda.
About Prophix Software
Your business is evolving. And the way you plan and report on your business should evolve too. Prophix helps mid-market companies achieve their goals more successfully with innovative, cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk by automating budgeting, forecasting, and reporting and puts the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities. Prophix supports your future with AI innovation that flexes to meet your strategic realities, today and tomorrow. Over 1,500 global companies rely on Prophix to transform the way they work. For more information, visit http://www.prophix.com.
