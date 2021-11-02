MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prophix Software, a global leader in mid-market Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced it has been named a 2021 Tech Cares Award winner for the second consecutive year by TrustRadius. This second annual award celebrates companies driving change in the technology community through social responsibility programs and corporate culture.
"At Prophix, we pride ourselves on providing superior customer service – and part of that is supporting the communities where our customers live and work," said Alok Ajmera, President and CEO of Prophix Software. "Across the organization, we collectively believe it's our responsibility to contribute towards making the world a better place, and this philosophy is reflected in our employee-driven CSR program. We want Prophix's legacy to have a positive and measurable impact on causes our employees and customers care about, and it's a great privilege for our efforts to be recognized by TrustRadius."
Since 2014, Prophix has made regular donations to charities selected by its 350 employees. Most recently, Prophix donated $25,000 to First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada. The company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program was also recently featured in the Globe & Mail, highlighting the time off they offer employees for meaningful volunteer work.
In 2020, employees at Prophix created a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee to recognize the rich perspectives and experiences that arise from racial, ethnic, socio-economic, sexual, age, gender, and religious diversity, as well as physical and neuro-divergent perspectives within the community.
Prophix also supports remote employees with programs to promote well-being, including yoga and meditation classes and webinars on mental health.
"We're excited to announce our second annual Tech Cares Award winners," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. "The past two years have tested the tech community. We've been inspired by watching leaders in the B2B technology industry pursue meaningful progress in social, environmental, and cultural spaces. Not only do we feel that these companies are deserving of recognition — but we also consider them a great example as we build a stronger future together."
To be accepted for the Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated strong CSR in 2020 and 2021. Everyone was welcome to nominate an organization for this award, including those who work for or with the company. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team.
About Prophix
Your business is evolving. And the way you plan and report on your business should evolve too. Prophix helps mid-market companies achieve their goals more successfully with innovative, cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk by automating budgeting, forecasting, and reporting and puts the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities. Prophix supports your future with AI innovation that flexes to meet your strategic realities, today and tomorrow. Over 1,500 global companies rely on Prophix to transform the way they work. To learn more, visit Prophix.com.
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners and Next Coast Ventures.
Contact:
Rachel Douglas
Prophix
+1 (905) 279-8711 Ext: 502
Media Contact
Colleen Irish, Tier One Partners, +1 6178421511, cirish@tieronepr.com
SOURCE Prophix Software