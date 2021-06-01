MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prophix, a global leader in mid-market Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, was recognized today by TrustRadius with a 2021 Top Rated award for Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software.
With a trScore of 8.6 of 10 and over 206 reviews and ratings, Prophix received one of the top ratings by the TrustRadius community for its usability, availability, and performance that suit organizations' business strategies for today and tomorrow.
"It's an honor to receive this award from TrustRadius for the fourth consecutive year," said Alok Ajmera, CEO and President of Prophix Software. "To hear from our customers that they value the impact Prophix has made on their organization solidifies our commitment to fundamentally transforming FP&A."
Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.
To qualify for a Top Rated award, a product must meet the following three criteria for recency, rating, and relevance at the time the awards are issued: the product must have ten or more recent reviews (from the past year); the product must have a trScore of 7.5 or higher; the product must earn at least 1.5% of the site traffic in the category.
"We went from combining multiple versions of Excel templates for 60+ offices and/or departments. Every year, there were complaints about the end result not containing their most updated submissions. There was a mistrust of the finance team for 'changing their numbers,' when in reality, it was usually that in combining 60+ spreadsheets a mistake was inevitably made. Not only has the process been shortened by at least 1 month, but we are also able to show who inputted what numbers and when. There is a transparency that was not there before Prophix and that has been huge in building trust between our end users and the finance team." – Marcia Jo Frazier, Director of Corporate Support Services, Health Connect America
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius is the customer voice and insights platform that helps tech buyers make great decisions, and helps technology vendors acquire and retain great customers. Each month, over half a million B2B technology buyers use over 222,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Next Coast Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and LiveOak Venture Partners.
About Prophix Software
Your business is evolving. And the way you plan and report on your business should evolve too. Prophix helps mid-market companies achieve their goals more successfully with innovative, cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk by automating budgeting, forecasting, and reporting and puts the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities. Prophix supports your future with AI innovation that flexes to meet your strategic realities, today and tomorrow. Over 1,500 global companies rely on Prophix to transform the way they work.
