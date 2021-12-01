MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prophix Software, a global leader in mid-market Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced it was awarded TrustRadius' TRUE certification for its commitment to ethical review management. TrustRadius recognized Prophix for being Transparent, Responsive, Unbiased, and Ethical ("TRUE") in sourcing and using consumer reviews across its product portfolio.
Prophix's unwavering commitment to providing superior customer service, evidenced by its consistently exceptional customer retention rate, has always been at the heart of the business – and this accreditation further reinforces that commitment.
As a TrustRadius TRUE vendor, Prophix has committed to:
- Providing equal opportunity for product users to safely share honest feedback in reviews
- Disclosing how the company sources reviews and how incentives are used
- Reading all published reviews and responding when necessary
- Representing review content accurately in sales and marketing materials
- Disclosing the use of intent data for marketing purposes
"At Prophix, we pride ourselves on our commitment to providing superior customers service – and transparency lies at the core of our business model," said Alok Ajmera, President and CEO of Prophix Software. "As businesses increasingly realize the importance of leveraging advanced technology to address their evolving finance challenges, we are committed to showcasing reviews that will help our prospective customers make the best possible decision for their business."
Want to see what our customers say about Prophix? Check out Prophix's reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.
About Prophix
Your business is evolving. And the way you plan and report on your business should evolve too. Prophix helps mid-market companies achieve their goals more successfully with innovative, cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk by automating budgeting, forecasting, and reporting and puts the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities. Prophix supports your future with AI innovation that flexes to meet your strategic realities, today and tomorrow. Over 1,700 global companies rely on Prophix to transform the way they work. For more information, visit http://www.prophix.com.
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
Contact:
Rachel Douglas, Prophix
Senior Manager, Marketing Communications & Brand
+1 (905) 279-8711 Ext: 502
Media Contact
Colleen Irish, Tier One Partners, +1 6178421511, cirish@tieronepr.com
SOURCE Tier One Partners