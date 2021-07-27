MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prophix Software, a global leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced it was ranked as an Overall Leader in both Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility in the Dresner Advisory Services' Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Planning Market (EPM) Study for the seventh consecutive year. Prophix achieved its strongest rankings yet in this year's report, earning it the title of an "Overall Experience Leader in Enterprise Performance Management" in Dresner's 2021 Industry Excellence Awards.
The Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® report is a broad annual assessment of enterprise performance management software vendors, each of which is evaluated on acquisition experience, value for price, quality and usefulness of product, quality of technical support, quality and value of consulting services, and integrity. For each annual study, enterprise planning users contribute their opinion on topics related to their current and planned usage. They also evaluate vendors based on Dresner's unique 33-criteria vendor performance measurement system. The Industry Excellence Awards "acknowledge vendors who have achieved a leadership position in the company's 2021 Wisdom of Crowds Study" and have performed exceptionally well with regard to both Dresner's Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models.
2021 Customer Experience Model
The Customer Experience model considers the real-world experience of customers working with EPM / CPM products on a daily basis, using a chart to showcase visually how these different products perform. Again this year, Dresner positioned Prophix in the upper-right quadrant of the Customer Experience model—reserved for the highest-scoring vendors—earning Prophix the title of "Overall Experience Leader."
2021 Vendor Credibility Model
The Vendor Credibility Model considers how customers "feel" about their vendor. Prophix has once again placed in the top-right quadrant of this model and was named a "Credibility Leader."
Detailed Score
The Detailed Score portion of the Dresner Study provides specific rankings for different vendors across over 30 different aspects and compares those rankings to the previous performance for the vendors. Prophix advanced its score in nearly every area and ranked above the peer group in all aspects.
This is the seventh year of the Dresner Wisdom of the Crowds® EPM Market Study. Prophix has ranked in the top-right quadrant of both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models, while consistently improving its score each year.
Dresner's Industry Excellence Award also recognized Prophix as "Best In Class" in multiple EPM measures including understanding customer business/needs, sales responsiveness, sales flexibility/accommodation, and contractual terms and conditions, product ease of installation, and ease of administration, support continuity of personnel, all consulting measures, and overall integrity.
"We congratulate Prophix on its strong rankings in this year's report and for once again receiving the Industry Excellence Awards, which reflect Prophix's continued high ratings from its end users on product innovation and focus on the customer," said Howard Dresner, Chief Research Officer, Dresner Advisory Services.
"These past 18 months have made the ability to conduct nimble and iterative business financial planning more essential than ever," said Alok Ajmera, President & CEO, Prophix Software. "Prophix is committed to continued product innovation to meet our customers' evolving needs and to providing them with the highest levels of service and attention. We're proud our technology innovations and customer-first mindset have earned us multiple Industry Excellence Awards and positioned us as an EPM industry leader in the Dresner Study again this year."
About Prophix Software
Your business is evolving. And the way you plan and report on your business should evolve too. Prophix helps mid-market companies achieve their goals more successfully with innovative, cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk by automating budgeting, forecasting, and reporting and puts the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities. Prophix supports your future with AI innovation that flexes to meet your strategic realities, today and tomorrow. Over 1,500 global companies rely on Prophix to transform the way they work.
