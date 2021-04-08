MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prophix Software, a leading provider of Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, is excited to share that they were named an April 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Cloud Financial Planning & Analysis Solutions.
Gartner defines Cloud Financial Planning & Analysis Solutions as financial planning and analysis (FP&A) solutions that support the office of finance's budgeting, planning, and forecasting efforts. Many also supplement the office's budgeting and planning process support with modeling, collaboration analytics, and performance-reporting capabilities, to increase its ability to manage performance by linking corporate strategy and execution.
"We are truly invested in the success of our customers," said Alok Ajmera, President & CEO, Prophix Software. "Being selected as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice recipient solidifies our commitment to our users and positions us as a leader in the Cloud Financial Planning & Analysis solutions market."
Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
About Peer Insights:
Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit http://www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
About Prophix
Your business is evolving. And the way you plan and report on your business should evolve too. Prophix helps mid-market companies achieve their goals more successfully with innovative, cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk by automating budgeting, forecasting, and reporting and puts the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities. Prophix supports your future with AI innovation that flexes to meet your strategic realities, today and tomorrow. Over 1,500 global companies rely on Prophix to transform the way they work. To learn more, visit Prophix.com.
