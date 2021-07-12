MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prophix Software, a global leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, announced today that Prophix has been recognized as a leader in CPM, based on market presence and customer satisfaction ratings from G2.com Inc.
G2 is one of the world's leading business solution review platforms, which leverages more than 330,000 user reviews to drive informed purchase decisions.
Prophix was recognized in G2's Enterprise Grid® Report for Corporate Performance Management and Mid-Market Relationship Index for Financial Close. In the Enterprise category, Prophix was awarded:
- Best Usability – The Best Usability product in the Usability index earned the highest Usability rating in its category.
- Best Meets Requirements – The Best Meets Requirements product in the Usability Index earned the highest Meets Requirements rating in its category.
- High Performer – Products in the High Performer quadrant in the Enterprise Grid® Report have a high customer Satisfaction score and low Market Presence scores compared to the rest of the category.
In G2's mid-market category, Prophix earned:
- Leader – Products in the Leader quadrant in the Mid-Market Grid® Report are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Satisfaction and Market Presence scores.
- High Performer – Products in the High Performer quadrant in the Mid-Market Grid® Report have high customer Satisfaction scores and low Market Presence scores compared to the rest of the category.
Prophix also received the Momentum Leader accolade, which is for products in the Leader tier in the Momentum Grid® who rank in the top 25% of their category's products by their users.
Prophix is ranked 4.4 out of 5 stars, based on 135 verified user reviews in the CPM category on G2.com. The ranking of G2's CPM category is influenced by user reviews, customer satisfaction, and scale (based on market share, vendor size, and social impact).
Hear from verified users on how much they value Prophix:
"Consider how much time you spend updating multiple spreadsheets in Excel and ask yourself if it's worth utilizing a software that could help reduce that amount of time significantly." – Administrator in Sports
"Prophix made the planning and forecasting process significantly easier to manage and allowed for tighter controls to be in place. It also made reporting significantly easier, not only to develop but to also provide immediate access to end-users. Overall, the organization significantly reduced the time spent creating reports, was able to have more meaningful conversations around planning, and reduce errors in reporting." – Administrator in Accounting
About Prophix Software
Your business is evolving. And the way you plan and report on your business should evolve too. Prophix helps mid-market companies achieve their goals more successfully with innovative, cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk by automating budgeting, forecasting, and reporting and puts the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities. Prophix supports your future with AI innovation that flexes to meet your strategic realities, today and tomorrow. Over 1,500 global companies rely on Prophix to transform the way they work.
