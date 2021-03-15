MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prophix Software, a global leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced it has significantly contributed to the charitable efforts of nine non-profits including Nanny Angel Network, Halton Food for Thought, Studio 89, and others as part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.
Established in 1987, Prophix's CSR program is dedicated to creating a lasting impact on the global community through financial support of meaningful programs and projects. The program has contributed to a range of worthy charitable organizations over the past 30 years.
"At Prophix, philanthropy is a vital part of our DNA," said Alok Ajmera, CEO and President of Prophix Software. "Across the organization, we collectively believe it's our responsibility to contribute towards making the world a better place, and this philosophy is reflected in our employee-driven CSR program. This past year has reminded us more than ever of the importance of continuing to embed these initiatives into our business operations and culture to support those in need. Simultaneously, this program creates opportunities to recognize our employees who are fully committed and passionate about impacting positive change."
Each quarter, upon achieving its revenue target, Prophix donates towards a major charitable organization chosen by Prophix employees. Demonstrating Prophix's commitment to charitable giving, employees who embrace and champion this philosophy are rewarded for their commitment through time off in exchange for volunteer work. Additionally, all employees' charitable givings are matched dollar-for-dollar by Prophix.
In the wake of COVID-19, Prophix amplified its CSR goals with expanded outreach to organizations that supported relief for families affected by the pandemic. Among the social programs Prophix contributed to are:
- Emily's House - Emily's House is an organization dedicated to caring for children with complex needs while supporting their families. Prophix assisted in the organization's pivot to virtual programming due to gathering restrictions, providing an almost seamless community of healing and care. Some of the programs included the production of YouTube broadcasts, streamed music therapy, recreational play delivered to children's homes, quality of life toy package deliveries, tablet technology and Camp Zoom, a virtual version of their annual summer camp.
- Halton Food For Thought - Halton Food For Thought partners with elementary schools to operate Student Nutrition Programs, providing healthy meals and snacks for children who cannot afford them independently. With Prophix's support, the program was able to expand its offering and continue to supply children with healthy meals, even in virtual learning settings.
- Nanny Angel Network - The Nanny Angel Network has provided free, specialized child care to families living with cancer since 2009. When forced to be creative with the programs during the pandemic, Prophix supported virtual programming implementation which included meal delivery assistance, virtual tutoring, parental e-support groups, and teen e-social clubs.
- Studio 89 - Studio 89 is a fair trade community hub by Youth Troopers for Global Awareness (YTGA), a youth-led non-profit mobilizing and empowering young people, while addressing social justice causes locally and globally. In 2020, Prophix supported Studio 89's efforts in developing a multimedia podcast project that will explore global issues and strategies for building more equitable communities through grassroot work.
Prophix's CSR program outlines an ambitious slate of initiatives under the framework focused on tangible action directed towards three key goals:
- Sustainability
- Purpose Projects
- Employee empowerment
Added Ajmera, "Prophix is absolutely committed to being part of the community of concerned citizens taking on the sustainability challenge."
