MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prophix, a global leader in mid-market Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, was recognized today by the Business Intelligence Group with a 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award for cloud application security. The industry awards program identified and rewarded the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.
"Prophix's software is unique in that it's built from the ground up on a culture of security – from the foundation production of our technology to the use and management of our software," said Alok Ajmera, CEO and President of Prophix Software. "It's an honor to receive this award and to be recognized as a leader in application security by the Business Intelligence Group and we're committed to continuing to build security into the fabric of our technology as we transform the FP&A industry."
From the start, Prophix designed internal controls based on ISO27001:2013 standards and maintains accreditation. Prophix Cloud uses industry standard SSL/TLS encryption for data in transit, and all connections are HTTPS TLS 1.2 secured while key exchanges done via web browsers are based on 2048-bit certificates (SHA256). Prophix also bolstered its security with dedicated customer environments to ensure each customer has its own single incidence that is isolated and monitored uniquely and separately from other Prophix users.
"As cyber threats continue to increase in volume and sophistication, standard security tools alone aren't enough," said Kris Laxdal, Director of Information Security at Prophix Software. "There is an absolute imperative for comprehensive security – inclusive of people, processes, and technology – coupled with third party verification and certification. And that is why Prophix emphasizes identifying, reviewing, and mitigating all risks in today's constant cyber battleground."
The Business Intelligence Group used a proprietary judging process scored by well-known and experienced leaders from around the globe to determine the winners of the competition, which included nominations from organizations of all sizes from across the globe.
"We are so proud to name Prophix as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Prophix are critical to providing the protection and trust consumers demand."
For information about Prophix, please visit http://www.prophix.com.
About Prophix Software
Your business is evolving. And the way you plan and report on your business should evolve too. Prophix helps mid-market companies achieve their goals more successfully with innovative, cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk by automating budgeting, forecasting, and reporting and puts the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities. Prophix supports your future with AI innovation that flexes to meet your strategic realities, today and tomorrow. Over 1,500 global companies rely on Prophix to transform the way they work.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
