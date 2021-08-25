MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prophix Software, a global leader in mid-market Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, announced today that president and CEO Alok Ajmera was named one of The Software Report's "Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2021." The Top 50 SaaS CEOs list is a prestigious annual award recognizing chief executive officers in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to pursuing cutting edge technology to solve today's most pressing issues.
"At Prophix, we are fully invested in our customers and continuously looking at new ways to help finance leaders at mid-sized organizations utilize advanced technologies to more strategically plan and manage their businesses for competitive advantage," said Ajmera. "The pandemic reinforced the value of cloud-based CPM tools for real-time scenario planning and reforecasting during challenging times." Ajmera continued, "This award validates my personal commitment, as well as the company's, to drive the CPM market forward through technology disruption while fulfilling Prophix's strategy for long term growth."
Ajmera was named Prophix's President and Chief Executive Officer in August 2020 after serving as the company's COO since 2014. Ajmera has deftly navigated an uncertain FP&A market and the ensuing digital transformation, creating impressive outcomes for Prophix while continuing to grow the business overall. In early 2021, Ajmera saw the company through its first-ever outside investment from leading global software investor, Hg, to accelerate and scale Prophix's growth and fund further development of its product capabilities. In this new phase of growth, Ajmera has remained focused on delivering continued innovation and outstanding customer experience, which has helped drive Prophix's 100% customer net retention rate and industry leading net promoter score of 76. Additionally, he has been instrumental in molding Prophix's unique culture of employee commitment, professional growth and directed corporate giving, fostering an industry-leading employee satisfaction rate of 92%.
The Software Report's yearly Top 50 SaaS CEOs list is based on nominations from employees, colleagues and other software industry participants. Nominees were reviewed across a number of key areas including company performance, workplace culture, product strength and strategic decision-making, among other areas. They were most closely evaluated based on qualitative and substantive commentary provided in the nomination submissions.
For more information, see the full list of this year's winners here.
About Prophix Software
Your business is evolving. And the way you plan and report on your business should evolve too. Prophix helps mid-market companies achieve their goals more successfully with innovative, cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk by automating budgeting, forecasting, and reporting and puts the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities. Prophix supports your future with AI innovation that flexes to meet your strategic realities, today and tomorrow. Over 1,500 global companies rely on Prophix to transform the way they work. https://www.prophix.com
About The Software Report
The Software Report is a market research firm that reports on market developments, corporate actions, investment activity, and executive insights related to the software industry. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.
Media Contact
Colleen Irish, Tier One Partners, +1 6178421511, cirish@tieronepr.com
SOURCE Prophix Software