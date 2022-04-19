Prophyles is raising on Wefunder to fix it once and for all by reinventing it with Contacts-as-a-Service (Caas).
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prophyles is currently conducting a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) campaign on Wefunder. The fundraising campaign is in the so-called "Test The Waters" phase pursuant to SEC rules and regulations.
Prophyles is pioneering Contacts-as-a-Service (CaaS) - a Web3 platform that empowers users to manage, control, protect, distribute, and leverage their personal information, and in particular, their contact information.
Prophyles CEO and Founder, Dr. Saad is a serial entrepreneur and angel investor with over 35 years of experience in the software industry with a brief stint in venture capital and music industry. Dr. Saad explains the importance of contact management: "Contact Management is critical to communicating with people. It is the single most ubiquitous application required for calling, emailing, texting, networking, and scheduling." It affects more than 7 billion people, 1 billion websites, and 250 million companies - everybody needs your personal information from an ecommerce site to a government agency, and everything in between.
Dr. Saad summarizes CaaS very eloquently: "if a company wants you to subscribe to their service, they need to subscribe to your service in order to permit them to access your personal information under your control," and thus, Contacts-as-a-Service (CaaS).
Because of the very nature of its product, Prophyles believes that every user could be an investor, and every investor should be a user. Therefore equity crowdfunding under Reg CF is a natural fit to build a large community of people who use what they own and own what they use.
They need your support to make this game-changer happen.
Join Prophyles's mission to keep you connected: they constantly provide both high quality and abundant quantities of information about every single one of your contacts while protecting their privacy. You can visit their Wefunder raise page to learn more and become an Early Bird Investor for as little as $100 today.
Find out more about Prophyles at: https://wefunder.com/prophylesinc
Contact
David Saad
CEO
david(dot)saad(at)prophyles(dot)com
Prophyles is pioneering a new category of Personal Information Management Systems (PIMS) coined as Contacts-as-a-Service (CaaS).
Our mission is to empower people to take control of their Personal Information and make them well-informed about other people, especially their contacts, in order to leverage their social network.
Media Contact
David Saad, Prophyles, 949-678-9930, david.saad@prophyles.com
SOURCE Prophyles