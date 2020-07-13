Proplanner and Proceedix Partner to Connect Smart Glasses to Factory Floor Systems

AMES, Iowa, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proplanner, leader in Manufacturing Data Management of Product Lifecycle solutions for Assembly Manufacturing, today announced a new partnership with Proceedix, a SaaS platform provider. The alliance enables manufacturers of complex products to leverage Proplanner work instructions, procedures, and inspections on smart glasses.
During this exciting time, Proplanner added to employee competence and skills with the new smart glasses due to understanding the process of unique variation with unit-specific work instructions.
With Proceedix' software, the smart glasses bring the work instructions to the user with a simple tap on the side of the glasses, or by voice command. Allowing a hands-free, easy-access tool that is efficient and quick at finding what the user needs.
Key Benefits for our clients
- Ease of use – hands-free and activated by voice - improves operator efficiency and time it takes when in areas where holding and referring to a tablet or paper copy isn't possible.
- Doubles as protective wear
- Includes the ability to read bar codes, and capture context-based pictures and video
- Voice recognition speeds data entry of quality and serialized component information
Customised, digital support for every shop floor worker.
"Proplanner's sophisticated MES and PLM tools provide rich work instructions to handle even the most complex product variability. Teaming up, our combined solutions will offer customers a significant competitive advantage," says Michelle Krogmeier, VP of North America for Proceedix.
"Proceedix has been a great partner in helping us deliver our work instruction content to the shop floor worker," says Dave Sly, President of Proplanner. "With this new integration, engineers can publish their pictures, schematics, instructions, and checklists appropriate for a specific operator working on a specific customer order in a hands-free format. In addition, the ability to effortlessly sign-off on tasks, scan serialized barcodes and capture pictures and video for a product will greatly expand the data we currently collect about every vehicle produced in the factory and the people who produced it."
Proplanner's integration with Proceedix is bi-directional in that unit-specific and operator-specific information is compiled and delivered to the Proceedix system for every operator logged in and every vehicle worked on by the operators. This information is still available for all tablets, computers, and station displays currently supported by Proplanner's shop floor MES environment.
When the Proceedix user signs into the Proplanner MES, their competence and skills history is evaluated to determine the level of work instruction detail needed by that shop floor worker. This filtered view is based on both how often and how recently an operator performed the task since the Process Engineer updated it.
Using the Proceedix application, the operator scans bar codes, answers questions on tasks, responds to task start, and completes checks or captures pictures and video. This information is serialized with the unit they are signed into and delivered back to Proplanner for logging in that unit's genealogy file which captures which operator executed every task, when they completed it and any issues/data logged when it was performed.
