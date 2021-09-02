LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Active cyber defense with GCC High integration

Inheritable and auditor-friendly protection against DDoS and hacker attacks (including insider threats), ransomware/viruses and spam/phishing. Stop multistage cyberattacks and downtime on critical infrastructure by leveraging end-to-end security automation. API-level integration with Microsoft Office 365 GCC High.

https://mailroute.net/pages/defense [NIST 800-171 certified compliant email handling __title__ NIST compliant email]

MailRoute ensures pre-contract and continually managed mail delivery for less than the cost of a single breach, for .mil and contractors

DFARS 252.204-7012

MailRoute inbound/outbound processing with fault-tolerant architectures ensures government communications remain protected

CMMC inheritability

CMMC accreditable for Levels 4-5 with inheritability, in accordance with DoD requirements associated with DFARS 252.204-7012 and NIST 800-171

DISA accepted & SPRS vetted

MailRoute is DISA accepted for .mil, .gov and other government entities, ensuring receipt of your contractual communications

NAICS 518210 and 541519

Approved for Data Processing, Hosting, and Related Services (541519) and Computer Related Services including disaster recovery (541519). CAGE code 8FWK1 in the GSA Schedule.

GCC High integration

MailRoute's exclusive API-level integration with MS 365 GCC High means easy onboarding and account management for your team

MailRoute is NIST 800-171 and DFARS 252.204-7021 compliant as well as https://mailroute.net/pages/federal-government CMMC reviewed. Email services are up to the highest standards required by the US Federal Government.

Media Contact

Rachel Plecas, MailRoute.net, 3109972354, rplecas@mailroute.net

