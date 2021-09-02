LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Announcing the leading solution for Enterprise-level email security now includes MailRoute's custom Microsoft and Google integrations
MailRoute, the leading innovator in email protection for Enterprise, stops cyber threats like ransomware, malware, other viruses, spam and phishing attempts.
MailRoute's pioneering team of cyber and network-security experts has protected organizations since 1997. "Our deep technical expertise and continuous security innovations mean we are uniquely qualified to help Enterprise customers meet the rapid pace of business while protecting against spam and virus traffic, including ransomware," explains MailRoute Founder and CEO Thomas Johnson.
Customers can expect a reduction in costs by using MailRoute. Hosted services not only enable teams to focus on other projects, but MailRoute's redundant infrastructure increases efficiencies on servers, decreases bandwidth and CPU usage, and reduces overall IT costs.
No hardware or software to install, no costly updates or maintenance.
Services include custom, API-level integrations between MailRoute and Office 365 or Google Workspace. User lists, aliases and distribution lists are automatically updated at MailRoute, whenever changes are made to Office 365 accounts.
MailRoute is NIST 800-171 and DFARS 252.204-7021 compliant as well as CMMC reviewed. Email services are up to the highest standards required by the US Federal Government.
