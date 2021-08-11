LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced Cherre, the industry's leading real estate data management and analytics platform, has been selected as winner of the "Overall Data Management Platform of the Year" award in the inaugural PropTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Built for real estate, Cherre seamlessly connects all disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight. Cherre is the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world and is trusted by the industry's most important stakeholders to deliver mission-critical performance and reliability.
Additionally, Cherre has a vast and growing partner network allowing them to quickly connect datasets for mutual customers of Cherre and a given partner. This unique position provides a non-competitive working relationship with real estate data providers.
"The world is rapidly changing, and data is the currency of this new world. While the financial services industry has been completely transformed, the real estate industry has been slower to adapt. Cherre delivers instant deployment of billions of connected data points, instant access to and insight from our entire connected universe, and an instant competitive advantage," said L.D. Salmanson, co-founder and CEO of Cherre. "We empower clients to explore markets and properties in ways that were never possible before and analyze their existing portfolios to generate meaningful operational insight. We are thankful to PropTech Breakthrough for further validating our work and are grateful for the recognition in this year's awards program."
The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,350 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.
"Many companies have tried and failed to become the one aggregated data set or application that rises above all others - particularly in the real estate space. Cherre has set out to transform real estate investing, underwriting, and management into a science. They are one of the only companies to offer a true data connection platform powered by machine learning and AI," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "Cherre's Knowledge Graph consists of about 0.5 billion nodes and about 1.5 billion edges. This incredible achievement, that truly disrupts the space, is our choice for the 'Overall Data Management Platform of the Year' award."
About PropTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to honoring and recognizing the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of real estate technology. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough Real Estate Technology companies and products in categories including Financing, Property Management, Short Term & Vacation Rental, Shared Space, Marketplaces, Investment & Crowdfunding, Agent Tools & Services, Property Closing, Insurance, Construction Tech and more. For more information, visit PropTechBreakthrough.com
About Cherre
Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City. More information is available at cherre.com.
Media Contact
Bryan Vaughn, PropTech Breakthrough, 949.529.4120, Bryan@PropTechbreakthrough.com
Sean Welch, PAN Communications, 407-754-6866, cherre@pancomm.com
SOURCE PropTech Breakthrough