LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that it has selected Placewise, the global leader in retail real estate property tech, as winner of the "Commercial Property Management Platform of the Year" award in their inaugural PropTech Breakthrough Awards program.
The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,350 nominations from over 12 different countries across the globe.
"Since the emergence of online shopping, many have forecast the end of physical shopping places like malls, shopping centers and stores. And while much of that narrative has turned out to be overstated, store and shopping center owners are indeed looking for ways to stay ahead of the game," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "Placewise has created an advanced digital platform for retail properties and mixed use developments. Mall Performance Cloud connects the dots helping retail real estate owners uncover opportunities and solutions as unique as their assets. Congratulations on being our choice for 'Commercial Property Management Platform of the Year' for 2021."
Mall Performance Cloud (MPC) is purpose-built for the retail real estate industry and all types of shopping places. MPC brings together customer data, shopper engagement solutions, shopping center ecommerce marketplaces, tenant communication tools, and data analytics, into one platform.
MPC is simple to use on both desktop and mobile and scales easily from one center to hundreds. Existing data can be imported into MPC, and other important sources of data like social media accounts, websites, and parking information can be connected through an API. Additionally, MPC makes building, using and measuring the performance of the database simple. Users can engage tenants, support temporary and pop up retailers, maximize percentage rent, and help centers make better leasing and operating decisions.
Lastly, MPC collects and manages customer data and uses it to provide a unified and personalized shopping experience across online, mobile, and in-store. The opportunity to provide a foundation for a shopping center-enabled ecommerce marketplace and fulfillment experience, is a game-changer.
"Recent headlines of the 'Retail Apocalypse' have been fueled by the fact that consumer behavior has been changing. Owners and managers of commercial retail real estate assets need to keep pace. However, general enterprise solutions require expensive and time consuming customization to meet these unique needs," said Peter Tonstad, CEO of Placewise. "MPC provides a complete, accurate, and timely record of both offline and online customer data while also streamlining communications with retail tenants. The result is connecting them with more shoppers and blending the best of physical and digital together to increase engagement, foot traffic and sales. We are so thankful to PropTech Breakthrough for recognizing our effort and innovation in this space."
Placewise serves more than 1,100 shopping places across the globe.
About PropTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to honoring and recognizing the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of real estate technology. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough Real Estate Technology companies and products in categories including Financing, Property Management, Short Term & Vacation Rental, Shared Space, Marketplaces, Investment & Crowdfunding, Agent Tools & Services, Property Closing, Insurance, Construction Tech and more. For more information, visit PropTechBreakthrough.com
About Placewise
Placewise is the global leader in shopping centre property tech, serving more than 1,050 shopping centres, across 3 continents and 20 countries. Placewise has offices in Europe, The USA, and Asia and is backed by both venture and PE funds. We offer the only solution purpose-built for shopping centres to create long lasting digital relationships with shoppers-unlocking the power to monetize retail properties beyond the square foot.
To learn more, please visit us at Placewise.
