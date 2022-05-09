Alosant is launching apps for the 1,620-home Bedford South Corona, the first residential development of this scale to be introduced in Corona in more than 15 years; Côta Vera, one of the largest master-planned communities in the country; and The Preserve at Chino, a 1,155-acre community that will include more than 8,100 homes.
BOZEMAN, Mont., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the California housing market more competitive than ever, real estate developers are looking for unique ways to differentiate their communities and attract potential buyers. Many are setting themselves apart by developing branded apps with Alosant, a PropTech leader that recently announced partnerships with three high-profile California residential projects.
The company is launching apps for the 1,620-home Bedford South Corona, the first residential development of this scale to be introduced in Corona in more than 15 years; Côta Vera, one of the largest master-planned communities in the country; and The Preserve at Chino, a 1,155-acre community that will include more than 8,100 homes.
Alosant will work with the developers to create next-generation branded lifestyle apps, which residents and prospects can access on their smartphones to engage with the community. Primarily, communities and developers will be utilizing the Alosant ResX™ operating system to access and reserve recreational activities and events, process payments and utilize push notifications. Through its behavioral personalization technology, the app also tailors each user's home-feed content based on usage, preferences, interests, and profile type. For example, a resident who enjoys yoga can receive push notifications of upcoming classes, related programming, and important class updates.
Some will be integrating the company's newest innovation, Alosant Azul™ Prospect Experience. This new software features unique interfaces for residents, guests and prospects, including access control that allows prospects to tour a community while simultaneously enabling developers to capture important data. Another feature of this newest technology is augmented reality, which displays homesites and amenities that are under construction or not yet mapped by Google/Apple.
"While some technological advances have driven a wedge between interpersonal connection, Alosant is using technology to connect residents to the communities they call home with the one device they can't live without: their smartphone," said April LaMon, the company's Co-Founder and CEO. "Our goal is to enhance the resident experience across each community in which we operate."
The Bedford Life app will serve as an all-in-one resource for residents to reserve events and amenities, process payments, submit work orders and more. Push notifications will assist management in communicating relevant information.
At Côta Vera, which is being developed just south of San Diego by the HomeFed Corporation, the app's prospect view will include builder information, construction updates and local favorites. It also will utilize augmented reality to bring the community's amenities to life. Residents will use the app as a comprehensive and convenient community resource.
For the Lewis Group of Companies, Alosant has developed a branded-app platform, which can be used throughout all of the developer's 16 planned communities. The Preserve at Chino will be the first of the communities to use Alosant, but the app is ready at a moment's notice to add the additional 15 communities with ease.
The Preserve at Chino will utilize the in-app reservation system developed exclusively by Alosant and will ensure residents can easily browse calendars, RSVP for events, receive updates and access amenities. The app will also include a public view with information about retail spaces, surrounding communities, careers and more.
Alosant already powers apps for more than 70 of the country's most innovative and fastest-growing communities, positively impacting the lives of nearly 200,000 residents. In the first half of 2022, the company will launch smartphone apps for 30+ communities and real estate developers across North America.
Each branded app will be available to download via the App Store or Google Play. To learn more, visit Alosant.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.
About Alosant
Bozeman, Mont.-based Alosant develops and powers purpose-built software solutions that connect people and places, specifically the key constituents within a residential community, including developers, home builders, residents, home shoppers, property managers, homeowner associations, local businesses, service providers and more. Offering "Everything in One Place," Alosant's branded native apps are designed and configured to best suit each community's unique needs. Alosant apps are now implemented in over 65 of the country's most innovative and fastest-growing communities, including master-planned, single-family, multi-family, mixed-use, age-restricted, and member club. Alosant was founded in 2017 by real estate tech entrepreneurs April LaMon and Michael Swanson.
