ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PROSHRED® Orlando announced this week the addition of a new, highly specialized shred truck to its fleet of mobile onsite shred trucks. The truck is a leading-edge hybrid, with state-of-the-art technology to provide on-demand hard drive shredding as well as document destruction.
One of only a few of its kind in the state of Florida, the new truck has a hard drive shredder built into it in addition to regular paper shredding equipment. This technological innovation not only eliminates the need for a special truck just for hard drive shredding, but also eliminates the need to shred hard drives with the same machines that are used to shred paper, which can wear down equipment fast.
The hybrid truck also increases efficiency: Instead of sending out a separate truck for hard drives, the new truck can do small jobs along the regular paper shredding route.
"Today, many privacy breaches are a result of improper hard drive disposal," said Mark MacMillan, owner of Shredpro US Limited dba PROSHRED® Orlando. "There is no higher level of security than shredding a hard drive in front of the customer. This new hard drive shred technology conveniently offers that service to all of our regularly scheduled shred customers, who at any one time, may have two or three hard drives lying around in need of secure disposal."
This is the company's second dual hard drive and document shred truck. MacMillan said the company decided to invest in the new shred truck to expand capacity and provide more efficient service to a growing client base that includes the area between Orlando and Tampa. To better serve clients between Tampa and Orlando, the shred truck will be based in Lakeland, Florida.
About PROSHRED® Orlando
PROSHRED® Orlando is a leader in information destruction and mobile shredding in central and west Florida as well as an active corporate citizen in the greater Orlando area. The company is the most highly reviewed shred company in the United States, with over 600 online reviews and counting.
PROSHRED® Orlando is a locally-owned and operated arm of the national shredding company PROSHRED® Security, specializes in safe, secure, affordable document destruction and recycling services. Businesses in all industries can be serviced by the company's mobile shredding trucks, which offer ongoing and purge shredding services to replace costly and inefficient manual office shredders. Other services include hard drive shredding, product destruction, and document storage.
For more information about PROSHRED® Orlando, visit https://www.proshred.com/orlando/.
