SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PROSHRED® San Francisco Bay Area, the bay's leading information destruction company, is making compliance simple by providing businesses access to new Information Technology Asset Management and Disposition services. With these services from PROSHRED®, businesses can now more easily manage and dispose of surplus computer equipment.
By providing these services, PROSHRED® San Francisco Bay Area helps companies ensure compliance with health, safety, and security standards when it comes to the disposal of old, damaged, or unwanted IT assets. Whether a company needs on-site hard drive disk destruction via mobile shred trucks or requires assistance with decommissioning and relocating offices, PROSHRED® San Francisco Bay Area can take care of all of these needs and more.
The company's main IT Asset Management and Disposition Services include:
- On-Site Data Destruction
- Data Center Buyout Program
- Certified Recycling
- IT Equipment Purchase
- Test Equipment and Lab Assets
- Site Decommissioning and Relocation
Michael Thompson, president and CEO of MJT Ventures Corporation dba PROSHRED® San Francisco Bay Area, said helping commercial clients with their equipment disposition needs is the next natural step after years of offering secure and convenient document shredding and hard drive destruction services.
"Our IT asset management and disposition services are unique in that we are not simply collecting and recycling electronic waste, but are helping large companies to manage their inventory in a variety of ways; whether that be on-site data destruction or something more complex, like site decommissioning and relocation," Thompson said. "This is outside of the boundaries of the typical PROSHRED® offerings but still very much a service that is in our wheelhouse, and we're excited to be able to provide it for our customers."
If your business is looking to move to a new location, implement a new storage system or simply get rid of old technology in a safe manner, PROSHRED® San Francisco is ready to assist, in addition to its long-standing business shredding services.
ABOUT PROSHRED® San Francisco Bay Area
PROSHRED® San Francisco Bay Area is a locally-owned and operated shredding company specializing in on-site destruction of documents, hard disk drives, and media. Serving the San Francisco Bay area, San Jose, and surrounding areas for the past eight years, PROSHRED® offers mobile shredding, one-time shredding, and drop-off shredding services from its headquarters in Pleasanton.
PROSHRED® San Francisco prides itself on being able to provide peace of mind for businesses both medium and large as well as for residential and work from home customers.
For more information about PROSHRED® San Francisco Bay Area's services and pricing, call 1-925-271-7566 or visit https://www.proshred.com/san-francisco/.
