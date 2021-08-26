WEST BERLIN, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daneliz Shredding LLC, dba PROSHRED® Southern New Jersey, has won the 2021 "Best of Biz" Award in Document and Hard Drive Destruction in the reader's choice awards by South Jersey Biz magazine.
This is the sixth consecutive year that the company has achieved the distinction as one of "South Jersey's most respected businesses." This list, which is compiled by readers and editors of South Jersey Biz magazine, includes 79 businesses. The full list can be viewed at SouthJerseyBiz.net.
PROSHRED® Southern New Jersey has won the category of "Document Destruction/Security" every year since 2016. Other categories include Accounting, Banking, Education, and Best Insurance and Law firms, among others.
"We are very honored to have been recognized by our clients and achieved this Best in Biz Award," adds PROSHRED® Southern NJ president, Simone Bryerman.
PROSHRED® Southern New Jersey is widely known for its customer satisfaction and holds an ISO 9001 certification for quality management standards and a NAID AAA certification for data security. The branch does not charge any management fees, has no fuel surcharges, and offers flat-fee pricing that doesn't require a long-term agreement.
"At the end of the day," explains Bryerman, "our goal is to always provide outstanding service and strive to always be the top-rated paper and hard drive shredding company in New Jersey!"
PROSHRED® SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY has grown into one of the largest data and document destruction firms in the region, helping large and small businesses as well as local residents securely safeguard private information, maintain legislative compliance, and protect their public image. The company offers a wide range of services designed to safeguard the private data of businesses and individuals alike.
About PROSHRED® Southern New Jersey & Delaware
PROSHRED® Southern New Jersey is based out of West Berlin, NJ, and provides service all over the southern and middle areas of the state, as well as a large part of Delaware. The company provides a wide range of services designed to protect business data such as one-time shredding, ongoing shredding, hard drive destruction, and more. For over 7 years, PROSHRED® Southern New Jersey has been the area's number one choice for secure, professional, and affordable document and hard drive destruction. For more information on PROSHRED® Southern New Jersey, visit their website at https://www.proshred.com/southern-new-jersey/ or call 856.336.2820.
Media Contact
Simone Bryerman, PROSHRED® Southern New Jersey, 856-336-2820, simone.bryerman@proshred.com
SOURCE PROSHRED® Southern New Jersey