MURIETTA, Calif. and GUELPH, Ontario, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProSites®, a leading provider of marketing technology solutions for local business owners, announced today it has acquired LifeLearn Animal Health. LifeLearn provides marketing, customer communication and education solutions for veterinary practices and key industry partners throughout North America. The acquisition increases ProSites' investment in the animal health market along with providing a Canadian satellite office near Toronto. Rockbridge Growth Equity, the Detroit-based private equity firm that owns ProSites, provided strategic support in this acquisition.
"LifeLearn has an amazing product offering along with talented employees that have shown dynamic leadership in the veterinary market", said Dave Rutan, CEO, ProSites. "This is a strategic expansion of ProSites' overall business plans. The LifeLearn team possesses invaluable knowledge and creative tools and solutions to build customer loyalty and retention, which can be leveraged across all of the ProSites platforms."
The acquisition adds a veterinary base to the ProSites family of brands, currently supporting dentists, doctors, CPAs, tax accountants, bookkeepers, and lawyers, and continues to drive to the overarching goal of helping small business owners acquire, grow and retain customers through marketing solutions and customer communication tools. The ProSites platform consists of mobile responsive websites, online appointment booking, comprehensive patient communications, online patient forms, and marketing services like search engine optimization, social media management and paid search management.
LifeLearn's Practice Solutions bring new, powerful features to the overarching platform to include after-hours support tools, pet health education, and an AI-driven tool assisting in veterinary medical procedures. In addition, LifeLearn's Industry Solutions business complements the ProSites product offerings and will allow for continued growth in animal health as well as the expansion of custom communication and educational tools to other business segments.
"We are excited to be joining forces with ProSites to help the veterinary community grow and thrive by transforming their operations to an interactive and seamless customer experience," said Graham McBride, CEO, LifeLearn Animal Health. "The acquisition unites our complementary visions supporting the animal health industry and enhances our ability to deliver value to the combined customer base."
The joint companies support over 17,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada.
Sampford Advisors acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to LifeLearn.
About ProSites
ProSites delivers innovative website design and digital marketing solutions to small business owners in dental, medical, accounting, veterinary, and legal markets. Their comprehensive suite of solutions includes ready-to-go and custom website design, search engine marketing, social media management, automated customer communications and online customer interaction tools. ProSites is trusted by over 14,000 small businesses and endorsed by 15 associations across the supported markets.
About LifeLearn Animal Health
LifeLearn provides flexible, affordable, and customizable online software solutions for veterinary practices to save time, improve practice efficiency, and strengthen client relationships. LifeLearn's award-winning competencies in digital media, combined with longstanding veterinary content expertise and customer support, are just part of why LifeLearn continues to be a leading and trusted name in the animal health industry.
