MINNEAPOLIS, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProspectConverter, a provider of lead routing to over 60,000 real estate agents in many of the country's top brokerages, has announced that ProspectConnection will be offered at no charge through the balance of 2020 in a step to help real estate brokers, teams and agents more quickly recover from their loss of business due to the COVID-19 virus.
Brokerages, teams and agents can use ProspectConnection to capture, route and track leads from any source to achieve higher conversion rates. By instantly putting new leads into the agent's hands he or she is able to immediately respond to the prospect's request, thus giving the agent a better chance to win their business.
ProspectConnection can be configured and ready to use in less than a day and requires practically no agent training. A new native mobile app is being released in July to supplement the lead offer email and text message alert sent to sales agents.
Real Estate Brokers and Teams can receive ProspectConnection as a free service until January 2021. There are no set up charges and no credit card is required to register for the program.
"During these difficult times, every lead has to be treated like it is made of gold. No opportunity can be left behind. We hope that by helping teams and brokers convert more of their new leads into prospects, they can quickly return to previous levels of production," Richard Kalman, CEO comments. "We simply want to give back to our industry."
Interested brokers and teams can find more details and register for the program at www.prospectconverter.com/Covid-19_Offer
About ProspectConverter:
ProspectConverter, founded in 2001, is a SaaS software provider for the Real Estate Industry. Their robust online Lead Routing, CRM and Referral Management services scale to cover all tiers of real estate including franchise, enterprise, brokerages, teams and individual agents. Each service is available as a separate program or can be mixed and matched in combination.
