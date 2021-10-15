DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrustPlus is partnering with Prosperi-Key, a new, nonprofit digital platform that helps working households living paycheck to paycheck.
Prosperi-Key connects income-eligible people including many essential workers with support, services, and discounts tailored to them. Too often lower-income households struggle to get by yet are ineligible for federal and state safety net programs. Members of this ALICE® population--Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed--provided input in helping to develop Prosperi-Key.
"Our members are some of the smartest people I know with budgeting.They have figured out how to get by, but it is a struggle, and it adds stress every single month," said Kim Morgan, CEO, Prosperity Digital Marketplace. "People who have money are using financial advisors and investment firms and they're getting guidance all the time. We now can offer our members a Financial Coach from TrustPlus who can say, 'What are your dreams? Where do you want to go? Do you want to be able to pay for your children to go to college? Do you hope to retire?' Financial Coaches can help you achieve those goals."
"TrustPlus looks forward to working with Prosperi-Key members from across the country, and especially in western Connecticut, Buffalo, New York, and Dayton, Ohio, where Prosperi-Key is focused, initially," said Kate Griffin, president of TrustPlus. "We'll provide Prosperi-Key members personal finance coaching where and when they need it, helping them to manage debt, strengthen credit, and build savings on the path to financial health."
Added Morgan: "Our goal is really to get every single Prosperi-Key member to work with a TrustPlus Financial Coach and to know that their future is secure."
For more information about TrustPlus and Prosperi-Key and how to join us in supporting your community, contact deepa.garg@prosperikey.org.
A Prosperi-Key press kit, including a product demo, video interview clips, and additional screenshots, is available here.
ABOUT PROSPERITY DIGITAL MARKETPLACE, LLC
Prosperity Digital Marketplace is a wholly owned nonprofit subsidiary of United Way of Western Connecticut. Its work is focused on a population that United Way identifies as ALICE®: Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. A United Way report published in September 2020 revealed that more than 1 in 3 households have earnings above the Federal Poverty Level but below a basic cost-of-living threshold. This LLC is developing new technologies to reduce barriers for the ALICE population to access social services and to engage businesses in creative ways to support this population. A volunteer Board of Directors oversees the organization, a paid ALICE Board made up of consumers advises, and a volunteer Innovation and Technology Board helps with technology and security.
ABOUT UNITED WAY OF WESTERN CONNECTICUT
United Way of Western Connecticut (UWWCT) improves the lives of hard-working, struggling households by mobilizing the resources of local communities to create lasting change. We help residents across Northern Fairfield County, Southern Litchfield County, and the City of Stamford by focusing on the vital building blocks for a good life: Education, Financial Stability, and Health. We are committed to ensuring that every child enters school ready to learn, every family is financially stable, and every community we serve is healthy and strong. By leveraging the collective power of the community, we are focused on creating an environment where individuals and families are self-sufficient and can achieve financial independence. For more information about United Way of Western Connecticut, please visit: http://www.uwwesternct.org.
ABOUT TRUSTPLUS
TrustPlus is a financial wellness benefit that helps workers make the most of every hard-earned paycheck. A service of Neighborhood Trust, our coaches demystify personal finance with empathy, providing on-demand, one-on-one support and expert guidance. Our unique approach blends human connection with action-oriented tools and workplace products to ease the burden of workers' everyday money worries. In addition to serving as an employee benefit, we also are offered as the human coaching feature of worker-focused fintechs. Learn more at http://www.mytrustplus.org.
Media Contact
Deepa Garg, Prosperity Digital Marketplace, +1 8474521964, Deepa.Garg@ProsperiKey.org
Kim Morgan, Prosperity Digital Marketplace, kim.morgan@prosperikey.org
SOURCE Prosperity Digital Marketplace