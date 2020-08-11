HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a leading developer of Deep Data solutions for electronics' health & performance monitoring, announced today that the company will participate in the first-ever virtual Semicon Southeast Asia. Nir Sever, Senior Director of Product Marketing at proteanTecs, will present a live webinar at the Advanced Packaging Forum on August 14th at 9:45am GMT. To register, visit here.
The presentation titled: "Deep Data chip telemetry for quality & reliability monitoring of heterogeneous packaging" will feature a new approach to gaining visibility in advanced packages, during production and in-field.
"Advanced packaging solutions are a key pillar in overcoming the existing limitations of monolithic integration," commented Evelyn Landman, proteanTecs CTO. "Heterogeneous integration technologies, such as 2.5D/3D stacking, tiling, intra-die routing, through-silicon vias, chiplets and fan-out, have significantly increased system capabilities and performance but have introduced new challenges due to their high density, high frequency nature. By applying Deep Data analytics, from design to field, manufacturers can overcome these limitations and gain much higher levels of quality and reliability."
The presentation will also include findings from a 7nm HBM ASIC controller use case.
SEMICON SEA is a virtual tradeshow connecting the region's electronics manufacturing supply chain and industry experts. At the event, visitors will hear from, and interact with, visionaries and executives from across the microelectronics supply chain and its markets. Presentations will feature emerging applications that demand the industry's design and manufacturing expertise.
About proteanTecs
proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by chip-embedded Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey and California. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.
