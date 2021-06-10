HAIFA, Israel, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a leading provider of deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics, will be participating in a virtual panel discussion at the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) European Executive Forum 2021. The panel discussion titled: "Datacenter Uptime and Cloud Service Availability" will be held on June 15th at 7:20PM CET. To register, visit here.
Service interruption and costly downtime cause devastating damage for cloud service providers and enterprises. When asking ourselves what is the true cost of datacenter uptime, we must factor in meticulous redundancy and resilience strategies. Such a high level of availability, expected at 99.995%, does not happen by chance. It is a result of careful forward planning, sophisticated topologies, and routine maintenance procedures. When dealing with complexities of advanced electronics and the ever-increasing reliability requirements, such an approach is difficult to maintain at scale.
This panel discussion will center around the challenges datacenters are facing when striving for 24/7 uptime, evolving maintenance costs and strategies and the role of data as a dominant factor in bridging the gap. Speakers include:
Moderator
- Domenico Rossi, General Manager, Car Radio and Multimedia Division at STMicroelectronics
Panelists
- Uzi Baruch, Chief Strategy Officer at proteanTecs
- David Pellerin, Head of Worldwide Business Development, Infotech/Semiconductor at Amazon
- Aileen Ryan, Senior Director of Portfolio Strategy at Siemens
- Charlie Matar, Senior VP, Engineering at Synopsys
About proteanTecs
proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.
About GSA
GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. A leading industry organization that represents more than 25 countries and 250 corporate members, including 100 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent 70 percent of the $450B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow. Follow GSA on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WeChat.
