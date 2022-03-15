LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protect Environmental announced today the launch of its next generation measurement system developed specifically for characterizing radon potential in multifamily and other large buildings. The Radon Sentinel Measurement System is available in a limited production capacity to better support commercial clients of the company by minimizing turnaround times and reducing costs related to radon testing projects. Full production capacity is anticipated by the end of the year.
The traditional radon testing approach used to meet lending policy and regulatory requirements creates considerable challenges to lender application timing and represents a significant percentage of the overall lender environmental due diligence budget. When combined with the inconvenience imposed on residents and property management staff created by repetitive access to buildings to conduct follow-up testing, the traditional approach represents an overly burdensome and costly process to ensuring building occupants aren't being exposed to unsafe levels of radioactive, cancer-causing radon gas.
The Radon Sentinel Measurement System is comprised of a proprietary active monitoring device that handshakes with a hand-held controller to transmit real-time testing data to the company's secure, cloud-based data warehouse for immediate analysis. Use of the active monitoring system eliminates the need for follow-up testing and reduces the number of devices required to be deployed on each testing project by more than 15%. The end result is lenders, property owners and developers, and other stakeholders related to the testing project benefit from minimized testing turnaround time, reduced overall project costs, and limited impact on resident and property management staff. Additional information about the company's next generation commercial measurement system can be found at https://www.protectenvironmental.com/commercial-radon-testing.
"Quite simply, the Radon Sentinel Measurement System represents a better way to characterize radon potential in multifamily and large buildings," said Kyle Hoylman, CEO at Protect Environmental. "Our clients having been asking for a more efficient and effective solution to better support their radon testing needs. We listened, and we're delivering that solution," he added.
About Protect Environmental
Protect Environmental is a national leader in the environmental services industry, focusing on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management. With a proven track record spanning 15 years that includes completed project work in all 50 U.S. states and 2 U.S. territories, the company delivers expert service from its trusted professionals to provide peace of mind protection to property owners seeking efficient and effective management of environmental risks and liabilities. For more information, call 502-410-5000 or click on to https://www.protectenvironmental.com.
