CUPERTINO, Calif., Sep. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protein Metrics Inc., a leading provider of biopharmaceutical and proteomics analysis software, announced the granting of a new Patent, US #11,127,575, entitled "Methods and Apparatus For Determining The Intact Mass Of Large Molecules From Mass Spectrographic Data"
This continues the groundbreaking work of our Cofounder and VP of Research, Dr Marshall Bern and further cements the company's prowess in the domain of protein analysis, where new algorithms and tools have been needed for some time. The advances in protein Metrics' Byos and Byosphere platforms reflect the need from industry and researchers for the analysis of a new generation of large molecules and biotherapeutics. Previous tools in this domain have been increasingly overtaken by technology and this patent is a recognition that Protein Metrics has developed the most advanced tools available today.
"Novel drug modalities combined with increasingly powerful instrumentation, demand new ways of thinking about how to faithfully analyze and interpret data." said Eric Carlson, Ph.D., President and CEO of Protein Metrics. "Our extensive and growing patent portfolio is a testament to the hard work of our team in pushing the boundaries of the possible."
Protein Metrics supports hundreds of organizations worldwide with its Byos® desktop software for protein characterization. The Company recently launched its Byosphere® Enterprise Platform to support collaboration across teams, projects, and geographies. Byosphere® strengthens an organization's biotherapeutic knowledge, and is available as an on-premise or a private-cloud deployment. The Company also has an extensive and growing portfolio of patents and intellectual property covering current products and extends into potential new application areas. (https://www.proteinmetrics.com/about-us#patents)
About Protein Metrics
Protein analysis should never be limited by software. With a clear focus on protein characterization, Protein Metrics' vendor-neutral software allows scientists to use data generated on analytical instruments like mass spectrometers to quickly identify and report protein sequences as well as any variations from the expected form. We innovate so that biopharmaceutical companies and university research labs can achieve confident results from their analysis and reporting. With our customers, we are boldly advancing protein characterization. Protein Metrics is headquartered in Cupertino, CA at the crossroads of computing and biotechnology in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit http://www.proteinmetrics.com.
